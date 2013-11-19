Nikkei falls back from 6 month highs

The Nikkei has fallen back from a six-month high during today's (November 19th) trading.

After reaching a new six-month high in yesterday's session, the Nikkei was down by 0.3 per cent to end the day at 15,126.56.

This was a fall from the figure of 15,273.61 that it hit yesterday, the highest mark the Nikkei has stretched to since May 23rd, reports Reuters.

It was a day of drops for the broader Topix index as well, with the market down by 0.4 per cent over the course of the day to close at 1,236.86.

Demand for shares has been negatively affected in the last couple of days by the fact investors are becoming increasingly concerned the US Federal Reserve may start winding down its stimulus package in the coming weeks.

As the Nikkei dropped back from a new six-month high for the index this week, the Dow Jones in the US broke new ground by going through the 16,000 barrier for the first time ever.

