Nikkei drops back after seven days of gains

The Nikkei fell back today (October 18th), cancelling out some of the strong gains recorded by the index in the last seven days.

It dropped back by 0.2 per cent to end the day at 14,561.54, with investors taking their profits out of the index after a good period of trading.

According to a report by Reuters, this small dip in the Nikkei's value today means that it gained 1.1 per cent for the week overall – a second weekly rise in succession.

The seven days in a row of gains meant that it was the best run of improvements in the value of the Nikkei for more than seven months.

While the Nikkei was down by just 0.2 per cent during trading today, the broader Topix shed 0.1 per cent to end the session and the week at 1,205.52.

The Nikkei hit a new three-week high during yesterday's trading, although it slipped back by the close from 14,664.22 earlier in the day.

