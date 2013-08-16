Nikkei down by 0 8

The Nikkei has fallen by 0.8 per cent to end the week.


Financial Analyst
August 16, 2013 10:15 AM
Financial Analyst

The Nikkei has ended the week on a low after it recorded a 0.8 per cent dip today (August 16th).

Asian stock markets had an up and down day overall, with the MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan showing a 0.3 per cent fall.

The Shanghai Composite was up by as much as 5.6 per cent at one point during the trading session, but lost all of these gains later in the day, reports Reuters.

There has been speculation that a system error at Everbright Securities was to blame for the unpredictable trading on the index today.

India's rupee has hit a record low for the currency as well, while the yuan is up to an all-time high, indicating the changing fortunes within the market.

Today's 0.8 per cent drop for the Nikkei comes on the back of a fall of 2.1 per cent recorded by the index yesterday, making it a poor end to the week for the market.

