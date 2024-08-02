Nikkei buckles under the pressure of tech selloff, stronger yen

Thursday’s Wall Street selloff has been fully embraced by the Nikkei in today’s Asian session, which sank to a 5-month low due to risk-off trade and a stronger yen.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Friday 5:18 AM
recession_04
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

APAC indices are turning lower as Thursday's weak ISM manufacturing report is ringing recessionary bells, a day after a dovish Fed meeting and on the eve of a key nonfarm payrolls report. And with Trump amid a very public, campaign-burning meltdown, the Trump trade is being read its last rites. A soft landing is no longer assured. Not only did the headline PMI number contract at its fastest pace in eight months, but employment and new orders also contracted at a faster pace.

 

20240802ism

 

What really caught my eye about the latest ISM report is how many negative comments there are from respondents. I would go as far as to say it is the most deflationary and recessionary set of comments I have seen in the report for quite some time. And this makes today’s nonfarm payroll and Monday’s ISM services report all the more important. Because if they deteriorate more than expected, it suggests the Fed may have broken something after all and their rate cut/s are arriving too late. And if the US enters a recession, chances are so does the rest of the world.

 

Get our exclusive guide to index trading in H2 2024

 

Nikkei 225 technical analysis:

We can see that Nikkei futures are tumbling alongside USD/JPY and the Nasdaq, which makes sense as the US-JP 2-year differential is narrowing thanks to a dovish Fed and relatively hawkish BOJ. And the tech sell-off which weighs on the Nasdaq is being fully embraced by the tech-savvy Nikkei.

 

The stronger yen is benefiting from hawkish BOJ bets and safe-haven flows, forcing the Nikkei down to a near 5-month low, which has fallen -15% in just 16 days. It has also broken beneath its 200-day average, and at -4% down for the day amid its worst day since the pandemic.

20240802nikkei

 

However, bears may want to warrant caution around current levels. The Nasdaq 100 is holding above the May high and support on Nikkei futures resides around the high-volume node (HVN) at 35,850.

 

The upside risk to Wall Street (and therefore the Nikkei) is if NFP data comes in strong, as this could prompt a bounce off said support levels. But if we factor in the bearish momentum from the July high, it is too soon to say the market cannot go lower from here after any potential bounce. Market positioning also suggests there could be further downside in the coming weeks or months, especially if the yen continues to strengthen.

 

 

 

Asset manager exposure to Nikkei 225 (in yen, CME futures)

Whilst traders remain net-long Nikkei futures, their bullish exposure has been trending lower since Q2 2023. And as we’ve seen Nikkei futures hit record highs recently, it suggests prices still have some catching up to do regarding the diminishing net-long exposure of asset managers. In turn, this suggest we could be looking at a lower Nikkei in the coming weeks or months. Also note that they have essentially derisked in recent weeks by reducing both long and short exposure.

 

However, the Nikkei is currently lower for a third week due to a combination of risk-off trade and a stronger yen. So perhaps the selloff is becoming stretched to the downside over the near term and in need of a bounce before its next leg lower.

20240802cotNikkei

 

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Trade Ideas Nasdaq Indices APAC session

Latest market news

View more
GBP plunges post BOE, ASX to gap lower as weak ISM rocks Wall Street
Yesterday 11:08 PM
Nasdaq 100 outlook dims on soft data ahead of Apple and Amazon earnings
Yesterday 05:00 PM
NFP Preview: Are the Fed’s Fears of a Jobs Market Slowdown Justified?
Yesterday 02:19 PM
FTSE 100 outlook: BoE stresses caution after first cut since pandemic
Yesterday 12:00 PM
Wall Street, Crude oil, gold jump for joy on dovish Fed
Yesterday 04:03 AM
Yen surges, USD heads south on divergent Fed, BOJ policies
July 31, 2024 10:48 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

recession_04
Nikkei buckles under the pressure of tech selloff, stronger yen
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 04:18 AM
    Wall_street_sign
    GBP plunges post BOE, ASX to gap lower as weak ISM rocks Wall Street
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 11:08 PM
      Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
      Nasdaq 100 outlook dims on soft data ahead of Apple and Amazon earnings
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 05:00 PM
        Graphic of trading data chart
        Wall Street, Crude oil, gold jump for joy on dovish Fed
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Yesterday 04:03 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.