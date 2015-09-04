NFP Recap Clear as mud for the Fed s September meeting

At long last, traders are free to duck out for the long holiday weekend to celebrate the unofficial “end of summer.” That’s because, earlier this […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 4, 2015 8:53 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

At long last, traders are free to duck out for the long holiday weekend to celebrate the unofficial “end of summer.” That’s because, earlier this morning, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released the marquee Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report, which we labeled a “colossal report that may tip the scales for the Federal Reserve” in yesterday’s NFP preview report.

As it turns out, the scales may have been tipped, but only by an ounce or so in favor of the hawks. The headline NFP figure came out at a seemingly disappointing 173k (vs. 215k eyed ahead of the report), but almost every other aspect of the release was better than expected. There were positive revisions of +44k jobs to the previous two reports, and the unemployment rate dropped down to a seven-year low of just 5.1%. Was this a “bad” decrease in unemployment caused by discouraged workers? Seemingly not, as the Labor Force Participation rate held steady at 62.6%. The quality of the jobs was also solid: Average hours worked ticked up to 34.6 from 34.5 previously, and most importantly for the Fed, average hourly earnings rose at a 0.3% m/m pace (2.2% y/y) in a possible sign of inflation coming down the pipeline.

While this isn’t the type of blowout positive report that would shift the probabilities of the Federal Reserve’s “lift off” firmly into September, it certainly leaves that possibility on the table. Therefore, traders are likely in for another two weeks of (over)reacting to the day-to-day economic releases as they try to handicap what the Fed will do at its September 16th meeting. The odds still favor waiting in our view, but it will certainly be a tough decision for Yellen and company.

Market Reaction

Immediately after the report was released, traders (and their algorithms) seemed to react to the disappointment in the headline figure, with the dollar and bonds falling at the expense of global equities. A few minutes later though, after market participants had a chance to dissect the secondary aspects of the report, the dollar index recovered to trade back near its 50-day MA around 96.30, while stocks sold off sharply, and bonds recovered, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year treasury falling 3bps to 2.13% as we go to press.

Trade will likely die down from here heading into the long holiday weekend in the US, but given the lack of clarity from today’s NFP report, the recent global market volatility has likely extended its stay for another two weeks at least.

Related tags: EUR/USD Fed Federal Reserve Interest rates jobs report NFP USD/JPY Yellen

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest EUR/USD articles

USD_GBP_EUR
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
By:
David Song
Yesterday 08:20 PM
    US_flag_candlestick_USD
    U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
    By:
    James Stanley
    Yesterday 06:36 PM
      EURUSD, DXY Outlook: Politics, Geopolitics, and Inflation
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      Yesterday 09:45 AM
        Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
        EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
        By:
        James Stanley
        February 24, 2025 07:39 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.