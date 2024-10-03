NFP Preview: Why Any Halfway Decent Jobs Report Could Be Dollar Bullish

The leading indicators point to a potentially better-than-expected reading in this month’s NFP report, with headline job growth potentially coming in somewhere in the 130K-200K range

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
October 3, 2024 3:53 PM
"Newspaper snippet of jobs board"
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

NFP Key Points

  • NFP report expectations: +148K jobs, +0.3% m/m earnings, unemployment at 4.2%
  • The leading indicators point to a potentially better-than-expected reading in this month’s NFP report, with headline job growth potentially coming in somewhere in the 130K-200K range
  • The US Dollar Index (DXY) has bounced back sharply, but is far from overbought on a longer-term perspective.

When is the September NFP Report?

The September NFP report will be released on Friday, October 4 at 8:30 ET.

NFP Report Expectations

Traders and economists expect the NFP report to show that the US created 148K net new jobs, with average hourly earnings rising 0.3% m/m (3.7% y/y) and the U3 unemployment rate holding steady at 4.2%.

NFP Overview

Last month, we highlighted how the NFP report could determine whether the Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 25 or 50bps. Indeed, the weaker-than-expected jobs report (along with the downward revision to the previous month’s reading was enough to tip Jerome Powell and Company to the more aggressive 50bps reduction – despite a staggering 90%+ of economists surveyed by Bloomberg expecting a 25bps rate cut!

This month’s report is unlikely to be quite as significant, at least in terms of immediate market impact, if for no other reason than the fact that another NFP report will be released before the Fed next meets on November 7th. That said, traders are still uncertain about whether the Fed will feel compelled to cut rates by 50bps again, and much of that uncertainty stems from the potential for US economic data (prominently including this month’s NFP report) to signal an economic slowdown. In other words, as long as the next two jobs reports at least meet expectations and there are no other shocking economic reports, the Fed would prefer to downshift to 25bps rate cuts moving forward.

In terms of the NFP expectations, traders and economists are anticipating a slight improvement from last month’s jobs growth, with wages and the unemployment rate expected to come in roughly in line with recent trends:

cinfppreview10032024

Source: StoneX

NFP Forecast

As regular readers know, we focus on four historically reliable leading indicators to help handicap each month’s NFP report:

  • The ISM Manufacturing PMI Employment component fell to 43.9 from 46.0 last month.
  • The ISM Services PMI Employment component dropped to 48.0 from 50.2 last month.
  • The ADP Employment report showed 143K net new jobs, up from the upwardly-revised 103K reading last month.
  • Finally, the 4-week moving average of initial unemployment claims ticked down to 224K from 230K last month.

Weighing the data and our internal models, the leading indicators point to a potentially better-than-expected reading in this month’s NFP report, with headline job growth potentially coming in somewhere in the 130K-200K range, albeit with a big band of uncertainty given the current global backdrop.

Regardless, the month-to-month fluctuations in this report are notoriously difficult to predict, so we wouldn’t put too much stock into any forecasts (including ours). As always, the other aspects of the release, prominently including the closely-watched average hourly earnings figure which came in at 0.4% m/m in the most recent NFP report.

Potential NFP Market Reaction

 

Wages < 0.2% m/m

Wages 0.2-0.4% m/m

Wages > 0.4% m/m

< 120K jobs

Bearish USD

Bearish USD

Slightly Bearish USD

120-180K jobs

Slightly Bearish USD

Slightly Bullish USD

Slightly Bullish USD

> 200K jobs

Neutral USD

Slightly Bullish USD

Bullish USD

As of writing, the US Dollar Index is trading at a 6-week high, helped along by a safe haven bid amid the ongoing geopolitical clash in the Middle East. Focusing only on policy, its likely that traders cut their bets on a 50bps rate cut on any halfway-decent jobs report, tilting the odds toward a potential modest extension of the dollar’s rally, though we may yet see pre-weekend profit-taking emerge in that scenario. Meanwhile, a sharp deterioration in the number of jobs create (especially if accompanied by a rise in the unemployment rate) would put a 50bps rate cut firmly on the table and likely lead to a downdraft in the world’s reserve currency.

US Dollar Index Technical Analysis – DXY Daily Chart

DOLLAR_INDEX_DXY_DAILY_CHART_TECHNICAL_ANALYSIS_10032024

Source: TradingView, StoneX

From a technical perspective, the US Dollar Index is testing its 50-day EMA after a strong bounce through the first four days of the week. Despite this week’s rally, the greenback is trading far below the year-to-date peak set back in April, so it’s hard to argue that it’s particularly overbought. On a strong jobs report, bulls will look to target key previous-support-turned-resistance at 102.60, whereas a soft reading would open the door for a retracement back toward 101.00 heading into next week.

-- Written by Matt Weller, Global Head of Research

Check out Matt’s Daily Market Update videos on YouTube and be sure to follow Matt on Twitter: @MWellerFX

Related tags: NFP Forex US Dollar Dollar index Fed

Latest market news

View more
EUR/JPY forecast: ECB cuts by 25 basis points
Today 12:30 PM
Crude Oil Forecast: Declining Demand vs Supply Risk
Today 11:06 AM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:30 AM
AUD/USD: Aussie jumps, RBA rate cut bets pared on another monster jobs report
Today 01:28 AM
EUR/USD: Unloved and oversold as traders pile into dovish ECB rate cut bets
Yesterday 10:27 PM
AUD/USD sinks to 5-week low ahead of jobs, ASX futures reach ATH
Yesterday 10:26 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest NFP articles

Is the Strong NFP Report Bullish or Bearish for Bitcoin? Cryptoasset Weekly Update (October 5, 2024)
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
October 4, 2024 06:16 PM
    100USD_graph
    USD index on track for its best week in 25 ahead of NFP
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    October 4, 2024 12:57 AM
      US_flag_graph
      US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) Report Preview (SEP 2024)
      By:
      David Song
      October 3, 2024 04:38 PM
        EURUSD Forecast: Is This a Double Top?
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        October 2, 2024 08:38 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.