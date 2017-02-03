NFP preview Do payrolls matter for the dollar

All eyes will be on the US Labour Market report this coming Friday at 1330 GMT. The market is expecting a 175k increase in the […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 3, 2017 12:25 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

All eyes will be on the US Labour Market report this coming Friday at 1330 GMT. The market is expecting a 175k increase in the Non-Farm Payrolls figure for January, which is higher than the 156k reported for December. The unemployment rate is expected to remain at 4.7%, and earnings growth is expected to fall back slightly to 2.8%, which would still be one of the highest levels for 8 years.

The leading employment indicators for the US lean heavily towards an even larger than expected NFP report for January. The ADP measure of private sector employment rose by 246k last month, the largest monthly increase since June 2016. Also, the employment component of the ISM manufacturing survey rose to its highest level since 2014. Unfortunately the most accurate lead indicator, the ISM non-manufacturing index, will be released after the NFP report on Friday afternoon.

The dollar and NFPs

The dollar is very sensitive to US labour market reports, but even if the headline NFP number disappoints for another month, this does not mean that the US dollar will nose-dive. On 6th January 2017, the date of the last NFP release, the dollar actually rose even though NFPs were weaker than expected (see chart below). Stronger wage data was considered more important by investors and actually lifted the greenback. It is worth remembering that labour market data and its impact on the dollar is not only determined by NFPs, wage data can override concerns about the pace of job growth as it can lift expectations of interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve, which tend to be dollar positive.

Labour market reports can also be volatile. Historically, January can be a weak month for job growth in the US as seasonal workers get laid off after the Christmas holiday and NFPs can typically see more downside surprises compared to later months of the year. However, an upside surprise to NFPs in a month like January could trigger a dollar rally that may last for the medium-term.

Potential market reactions:

The dollar has had a bad start to January, and is on the back-foot as we lead up to this NFP report. As mentioned above, a mediocre NFP report but strong wage data could trigger a move back above the key 100.00 level and towards the 50-day sma at 101.53, while weak NFP and wage growth could see a break below key support at 99.25 – the 38.2% retracement of the April 2016 low to the early January 2017 high – which would dampen the prospects for the greenback for the medium term.

Figure 1:

NFP_PREVIEW_0202

Source: City Index and Bloomberg

Related tags: Dollar Dollar index US economy US NFP

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
February 22, 2025 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

US_flag_map_eye
Dollar forecast: NFP and hot inflation expectations trigger DXY rebound - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 7, 2025 05:00 PM
    Jobs
    NFP Preview: Is the Stage Set for Another Strong Jobs Report (and USD Rally)?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 6, 2025 01:54 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold Reaches New All-Time Highs After Tariff Announcements
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 3, 2025 08:35 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        Dollar forecast: DXY remains overall positive after eventful week - Forex Friday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        November 8, 2024 02:15 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.