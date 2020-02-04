New Zealand Employment Data Does it Matter

We are over a month into the new year, and the employment data released later will be for Q4 2019.

February 4, 2020 10:59 AM

New Zealand Employment Data – Does it Matter?

In a few hours, New Zealand will release its Employment Change (QoQ) for Q4.  Expectations are for an increase of 0.4% vs 0.2% last.  In addition, the Unemployment Rate for Q4 is expected to decrease to 4.1% vs 4.2% last.  Expectations are for better data than in Q3, but does it matter?  This data is for Q4, 2019.  This data was before Phase One of the US-China trade deal was signed and before the outbreak of the Coronavirus.  Traders are wondering if there was a pickup in demand for goods and services from China due to the trade deal, therefore putting more people to work.  Traders are wondering if the Coronavirus will slow down demand,  therefore putting people out of work.  We are over a month into the new year, and the employment data released later will be for Q4 2019.  Traders must question how much of an affect the employment data will have on the Kiwi.

NZD/USD has been trading lower since the pair put in a Morning Star candlestick formation ( a 3-candle reversal pattern)  on December 31st, 2019 with a high near .6755.  On January 27th, price gapped lower from .6600 down to .6582.  With the continued fears of the spread of the Coronavirus, NZD/USD continued lower and broke through a rising trendline from the September 30th , 2019 low, as well as, the 200 Day Moving Average near .6500.  Price now sits at horizontal support, with and oversold RSI that is turning up.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

On a 240-minute timeframe, NZD/USD has recently broken below the 50% retracement from the low on the September 30th to the highs on December 31st at .6482.  In addition, we can see more clearly the horizontal support just below near .6435 and the 61.8% retracement level from the previously mentioned timeframe near .6418. There is the 200 Day Moving Average, trendline resistance (on the daily), and horizontal resistance above near .6580, which coincides with the gap from January 27th.  The RSI has moved back into neutral territory.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

Price may see a bounce on a relief rally if the data is better, which would give time for the daily RSI to unwind.  However, sellers may use a bounce to add to shorts. Given the events that have occurred since Q4, don’t expect any bounce to be long lived because of the employment data. 


Related tags: Dollar Trade War USD China Forex

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

US_flag_map_eye
Dollar forecast: NFP and hot inflation expectations trigger DXY rebound - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 7, 2025 05:00 PM
    Jobs
    NFP Preview: Is the Stage Set for Another Strong Jobs Report (and USD Rally)?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 6, 2025 01:54 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold Reaches New All-Time Highs After Tariff Announcements
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 3, 2025 08:35 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        Dollar forecast: DXY remains overall positive after eventful week - Forex Friday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        November 8, 2024 02:15 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.