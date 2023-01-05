Nasdaq hits fresh weekly low as yields jump

Today’s stronger employment data has raised worries about wage inflation, fuelling fears the Fed's terminal interest rate will be above 5%

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
January 5, 2023 2:45 PM
Downward trend
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

The big news today was from the US jobs market, as ADP reported private payrolls rose by 235,000 in December which was significantly more than 152,000 expected. In addition, initial jobless claims came in weaker, at 204K vs. 230K eyed, with continuing claims also declining. The data comes as Amazon has announced a huge 18,000 job cuts, with several other companies in the tech sector also recently announcing job cuts. Today’s stronger employment data has therefore reduced fears about a downturn in employment and has raised worries that wage inflation could accelerate further and thus provide a major source of risk in the inflation outlook. Accordingly, traders have pushed up their expectations for the terminal interest rates in the US. The June Fed funds futures contract implies a peak interest rate of above 5.00% now, much higher than at the start of the week.

Following the publication of the ADP payrolls data, there was a swift recovery for the dollar which saw the cable slice through $1.20 handle to drop near 1.19 handle before bouncing back slightly. Similarly, the EUR/USD plunged below 1.0600, while the USD/JPY climbed above 133.50. We also saw bond yields bounced back, which caused low and zero-yielding assets tumble. Gold fell further below the $1850 level which it had broken overnight. Nasdaq futures went the other direction, losing their earlier gains made on optimism about Amazon’s cost savings (i.e., job cuts).

At the time of writing, the Nasdaq was again testing this week’s low around 10770, a level which has provided decent support in the last few days. The bears will be eyeing a clean break below this level to target last year’s low at 10432 next.

Conservative bulls need to wait for a confirmed reversal signal before looking for potential long setups. This could come in the form of a break above the key resistance area highlighted between 11035 to 11125 area.

 

Nasdaq

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas Stocks Indices US Tech 100

Latest market news

View more
S&P500 Forecast :SPX struggles after personal spending jumps
Today 02:14 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: US futures rebound but will stocks take a breather after big rally?
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:38 AM
S&P 500 analysis: Stock markets starting to look a little overstretched – correction looming?
Yesterday 03:24 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ rises after Q4 GDP growth, Tesla falls
Yesterday 01:48 PM
EUR/USD analysis: ECB day arrives with US GDP also in focus
Yesterday 10:28 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Research
Nasdaq 100 analysis: US futures rebound but will stocks take a breather after big rally?
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 12:30 PM
    Research
    S&P 500 analysis: Stock markets starting to look a little overstretched – correction looming?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 03:24 PM
      EUR/USD analysis: ECB day arrives with US GDP also in focus
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 10:28 AM
        Bank notes of different currencies
        EUR/USD looks dazed and confused ahead of Ifo, ECB: European open
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Yesterday 04:49 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.