Nasdaq, EURUSD Analysis: Is the Bullish Scenario Still Intact?

Nasdaq, EURUSD Analysis: the DXY lost its steam following the Fed’s 25 bps rate cut, coming after the stretched momentum of the Election results. This shift is raising questions about the continuation of the bull trend for both Nasdaq and EURUSD.

Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
November 8, 2024 9:33 AM
Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Key Events

  • Nasdaq eyes a 1,000-point rally following the 20,760-breakout
  • EURUSD’s 2022 bull trend is at critical support levels
  • US CPI: key market catalyst for next week
  • Technical Analysis on DXY, EURUSD, Nasdaq

Nasdaq Outlook

Optimism surrounding the haven attributes of the tech sector alongside a Trump victory has boosted investor confidence in the Nasdaq, though inflation risks and the prospect of prolonged higher interest rates remain factors. With the latest breakout above the July high (20,760), Nasdaq is eyeing a potential 1,000-point rally toward 21,780.

Get our exclusive guide to index trading in Q4 2024

EURUSD Outlook

The EURUSD experienced headwinds from a dollar rally post-election but managed to hold above the critical 1.0680 support following the Fed's rate cut. In a primary uptrend from the 2022 low (0.9530), EURUSD is currently in a consolidation phase. It now sits at a critical juncture, determining whether the uptrend will continue or reverse.

Get our exclusive guide to EUR/USD trading in Q4 2024

DXY Analysis: Monthly Time Frame

Nasdaq, EURUSD Analysis: DXY_2024-11-08_11-57-37

Source: Tradingview

On a monthly scale, the DXY remains on bullish ground. Time cycles show lows aligning with trend support dating back to 2008, while the RSI has rebounded from the neutral 50 zone. The latest consolidation’s lows align with the 0.610 Fibonacci retracement of the uptrend from May 2021 to September 2022.

A breakout above 106 could reinforce a long-term bearish scenario for EURUSD and US indices due to inflation concerns, whereas a sustained downtrend and dip below the July 2023 lows would support the longer term EURUSD uptrend.

EURUSD Analysis: Weekly Time Frame - Log Scale

EURUSD Analysis: EURUSD_2024-11-08_12-53-47

Source: Tradingview

The EURUSD pair is reflecting volatility at a crucial point, where a bearish breakout below the 1.0660 level can extend the Euro’s drop towards 1.05 and possibly back towards 1.01.

On the upside, respecting the current triangle thrust and established uptrend since the lows of 2022, the EURUSD’ uptrend is expected to realign with resistance levels 1.10, 1.1140 and 1.1220 before extending a firm bull run above the 1.1320 and 1.15 levels.

Nasdaq Analysis: Weekly Time Frame – Log Scale

Nasdaq Analysis: NAS100_2024-11-08_13-28-57

Source: Tradingview

Nasdaq’s significant 20,760 level has shifted to support, setting the stage for a potential 1,000-point rally towards 21,780. From an Elliott Wave perspective, the index is in the fifth wave of its primary uptrend established since October 2022 lows, with possible resistance around 21,300 before extending to 21,780.

On the downside, the primary uptrend’s parallel channel is positioned to support any pullbacks, with the main support level at 20,700, and an extended pullback can drop towards 20,400, 20,100, and 19,900-19,800 respectively, before confirming a longer-term bearish reversal for the index.

--- Written by Razan Hilal, CMT – on X: @Rh_waves

Related tags: EUR/USD Nasdaq DXY Technical analysis

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest EUR/USD articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
By:
Michael Boutros
Today 02:00 AM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
    By:
    James Stanley
    February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
      Vote being posted in ballot box
      EUR/USD outlook: Forex Friday – February 21, 2025
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 21, 2025 12:29 PM
        banks_03
        Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rallies Despite Geopolitical Risks Ahead of PMIs
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 20, 2025 06:01 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.