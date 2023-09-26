Nasdaq, DAX EUR/USD and Gold outlook - Technical Tuesday

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 12:40 PM
11 views
Close-up of market chart
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • Nasdaq 100 outlook remains bearish amid rising yields
  • DAX outlook: Technical analysis point to more losses
  • EUR/USD forecast is bearish towards 1.05
  • Gold outlook darkened by rising bond yields and US dollar

Welcome to another edition of Technical Tuesday, a weekly report where we highlight some of the most interesting markets that will hopefully appease technical analysts and traders alike.

 

In this edition of Technical Tuesday, we will analyse the DAX, Nasdaq, EUR/USD and Gold. So, there is something for everyone!

Video analysis: EUR/USD, DAX and Nasdaq

In fact, I have already provided some video on analysis on at least two or three of these markets in the video I posted yesterday, so you may wish to watch that first as it remains valid:

 

 

 

Nasdaq 100 outlook remains bearish amid rising yields

 

Markets have struggled in recent weeks amid concerns over rising oil prices and bond yields, subdued economic activity across the global manufacturing sector and still-high inflation in major developed economies. As a result, investors have lost appetite for taking on too much risk. They have been selling stocks and buying dollars. Traders have been happy to sit on the offer and slam asset prices back down each time we see a bit of relief rally. Even gold has fallen this week amid rising bond yields and the dollar. 

 

Unless something changes fundamentally to arrest the bond market sell-off, or the dollar rally, we are expecting more losses to come for the Nasdaq and other risk assets.

The Nasdaq has managed to hold support – at least for the time being – around 14550 to 14715 area (see the shaded region on the chart). If the tech-heavy index breaks below this zone, then more dip-buyers would be left disappointed, who may have to abandon their positions, giving rise to fresh bout of volatility.

 

Nasdaq 100 outlook

DAX outlook: Technical analysis

 

In line with our previous forecasts, the DAX index has now dropped to the levels where we have been expecting for several weeks now. While a bounce from current levels should not come as a shock, the path of least resistance remains to the downside.

 

The German benchmark stock index had been flirting with the July low of 15450 for several weeks, so a break down looked almost inevitable, especially in light of the global bond market rout. It finally broke below that level on Monday to hit its lowest level since March, before staging a mild recovery from three later in the day. But former support, now resistance, around 15450 held firm and the DAX has dropped to a fresh 6-month low today. This level is now key. For as long as the bears continue to defend it, the path of least resistance would remain to the downside.

 

The index has now tested – and bounced – from support around 15265 area. This was the base of the previous bullish breakout at the end of March. While the rebound makes technical sense, there is no reason why it can’t move even lower. Clearly, the short-term trend has turned bearish for the German index, having already broken below its bullish trend line last month, and moving below both the short-term 21- and long-term 200-day moving averages. With the technical bias clearly no longer bullish, we are continuing to favour bearish trade setups over bullish ones.

 

With that in mind, we will look for resistance levels like 15450 to hold and support levels like 15365 to break down. If the index moves and holds below 15365 then this could pave the way for a potential drop to the next big technical area around the 14675 to 14730 range. The upper end of this range was resistance back in June of last year (the precise high being 14712), and the lower end was resistance in December. The long-term 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level (14730) also comes in around this zone.

 

So, if the bearish trend continues, the next area we would be looking for a potential bounce would be around the 14675 to 14730 range – around 4% lower from current levels.

 

DAX outlook

 

EUR/USD outlook: Technical analysis

 

While this week’s macro calendar is quieter, markets could remain lively, as we have already seen with stock markets resuming their off today. As more and more support levels break down across risk assets, this is likely to trigger follow-up technical selling.

 

For the EUR/USD, the line in the sand was around 1.0635, the May low. Once this level gave way, we saw further selling pressure come in to drive rates below 1.06 handle for the first time since March.

 

The EUR/USD closed Monday’s session well below that broken 1.0635 level, leading to a finish below the 1.06 handle. This would have undoubtedly appeased the bears. So, if we now see any short-term strength back into the 1.0600-1.0635 area later in the week, this could well get faded into, keeping the bearish trend alive.

 

The next downside target is around the 1.05 handle, which is where the lows of January (1.0483) and March (1.0516) were approximately formed.

 

A higher high is now needed for the EUR/USD bulls. The most recent high prior to the latest breakdown is last week’s high at 1.0737. This is now the line in the sand for many bearish speculators.

EUR/USD outlook

 

 

Gold outlook: Technical analysis

 

Unsurprisingly, gold has fallen noticeably so far in the week. This is largely thanks to the bond market sell-off, which has lifted yields and US dollar. In other words, the opportunity cost of holding gold over bonds – which pay a decent nominal, fixed return, unlike the zero-yielding precious metal – has risen. Unless something changes fundamentally, we won’t get too excited by any short-term bullish signals that the metal may create. Instead, we will continue to put more weight to any bearish patterns that might emerge, as they have this week. With the metal back below the 200-day average and a few support levels such as $1930ish, which has already turned into resistance, the path of least resistance is to the downside. A breakdown from the long-term triangle pattern looks more likely than not. So, watch out below. The bears would be eying liquidity resting below recent lows at $1900 and then at $1885 next. Those are our immediate downside targets.

gold outlook

 

Source for all charts used in this article: TradingView.com

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USDBRL should reflect Copom's minutes, Inflation report, inflation in the US, and speeches by Fed members
Today 12:46 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 26, 2023
Today 12:41 PM
DAX, USD/JPY Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:00 AM
China A50: Retest of range lows looms, testing buyer demand
Today 05:15 AM
EUR/USD, FTSE 100 analysis: European open – 26/09/2023
Today 04:50 AM
Lithium sector breaking down as bond yields burst higher
Today 02:27 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.