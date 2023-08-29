Nasdaq, Bitcoin and Oil rally on lower rate expectations

Stocks rallied as Treasury yield fell immediately on the release of weaker economic data this morning – expressing the belief that interest rates might have peaked. Nasdaq led the rally. The Vix fear index dropped to bull market levels. Oil resumed its bullish trend. Bitcoin, a key risk asset, rallied by 7% on news that a Bitcoin ETF might be closer than expected. The US dollar was weaker, reflecting the expectation that dollar assets might yield less going forwards.
Bottom-line: risk-on.

Paul-Walton-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer
August 29, 2023 7:49 PM
Research
Paul-Walton-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer

Stocks rallied as Treasury yield fell immediately on the release of weaker economic data this morning – expressing the belief that interest rates might have peaked. Nasdaq led the rally. The Vix fear index dropped to bull market levels. Oil resumed its bullish trend. Bitcoin, a key risk asset, rallied by 7% on news that a Bitcoin ETF might be closer than expected. The US dollar was weaker, reflecting the expectation that dollar assets might yield less going forwards.

Bottom-line: risk-on.

TODAY’S MAJOR NEWS

US economy showing signs of slowing

The Fed’s monetary policy is having a greater impact on slowing the jobs market and crimping consumer confidence, potentially benefitting inflation prospects – potentially reducing the need for higher interest rates, or prompting rate cuts. Job openings shrunk markedly in July, and consumer confidence fell during a hotter than normal August. The CME’s Fedwatch tool, projecting the likelihood of rate increases, cut the probability of a September rate hike to 13% from 20% yesterday. All eyes remain fixed on Friday’s Nonfarm Payroll data.

Job openings shrinkage points to marked economic slowdown

  • Today's Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) report showed "just" 8.827 million job openings posted at the end of July, significantly down from the forecast 9.559 million
  • July’s figure was the lowest since March of 2021, down from the all-time high of twelve million recorded in March of last year.
  • Last month's data was revised to 9.165 million openings, down from the 9.582 million originally reported

Consumer confidence wilts in summer heat

  • The Conference Board’s consumer confidence index for August came in at 106.1, less than an expected 116.5 reading, down from a downwardly revised 114.0 in July
  • Consumers are preoccupied with rising prices, especially the higher price of groceries and gasoline

More Chinese stimulus prompts a further rally in stocks

Chinese stocks rallied on rumors that China’s central bank may consider cutting its bank reserve requirement ratio soon, further stimulating the economy. This could bearish the yuan, which initially held relatively steady near 7.29 to the dollar in today’s trade. China’s property sector is in trouble, with sales in the four first-tier cities fall by nearly 23% month-on-month in July, while property inventory in eight other sample cities rose a bit over 2% month-on-month. The greatest inventory pressure is seen in Shenzhen, where unsold properties increased by nearly 7% month-on-month, followed by a 5.6% increase in Shanghai. The typical consumer has three-fourths of their assets tied up in property, so a weak property market tends to reduce consumer confidence, and therefore reduce consumer spending. Loser monetary conditions are required to reverse this vicious cycle.

Is a Bitcoin ETF closer?

A federal appeals court ruled that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) must review its rejection of Grayscale Investments' attempt to convert its Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) into an ETF. Several institutions are vying to launch a Bitcoin ETF, opening the crypto asset to retail investors.  Circuit Judge Neomi Rao, agreed with Grayscale’s argument: " Petitioning for review of the Commission’s denial order, Grayscale maintains its proposed bitcoin exchange-traded product is materially similar to the bitcoin futures exchange-traded products (which were approved) and should have been approved to trade on NYSE Arca.” Traders placed bets that the ruling could pave the way for an ETF conversion of GBTC, which rose 17%, narrowing its discount to net asset value (NAV) from 25% to 17%.

TODAY’S MAJOR MARKETS

Equity markets bounce on lower rate hopes

  • Equity markets rallied this morning with the Nasdaq, Russell 2000, and S&P 500 up 1.7%, 1.4% and 1.3% respectively
  • Global markets were stronger overnight, with the FTSE 100 up 1.7%, the DAX up 0.9% and the Nikkei 225 0.2%
  • The VIX, Wall Street’s fear index, fell back to 14.6

Bonds rally, dollar falls

  • Bond yields fell back, with 2- and 10-year bonds falling to 4.91% and 4.12% respectively
  • The dollar index fell 0.5% to 103.5
  • The Yen, Euro and Sterling were up 0.5%, 0.5% and 0.4% versus the dollar

Oil and Gold rally

  • Crude oil prices rose 1.3%, to $81.1 per barrel
  • Gold rallied, up 0.9% at $1,964 per ounce, while Silver was up 2.0% at $24.7 per ounce
  • Wheat prices hit sell stops below recent lows, triggering expanded technical selling
  • Losses in corn and soybeans were limited by continued reports from the field that crops are still deteriorating

Analysis by Arlan Suderman, Chief Commodities Economist: Arlan.Suderman@StoneX.com 

Market outlook by Paul Walton, Financial Writer: Paul.Walton@StoneX.com

Related tags: US US 30 US 500 US Dollar US economy US Election US equities US earnings Bonds

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Powell, RBA rate decision in focus
February 4, 2024 07:00 AM
The USD dollar could take its cue from Powell’s 60-minute interview: The Week Ahead
Today 02:58 AM
AUD/USD rebound provides opportunity for bears to reset shorts
Yesterday 11:44 PM
EUR/USD holds key support ahead of NFP, US dollar on the ropes
Yesterday 10:27 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: More volatility ahead with Apple, Amazon and Meta earnings on tap
Yesterday 04:30 PM
NFP Preview: Why the US Dollar Could Be More Volatile Than Usual
Yesterday 04:02 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest US articles

Research
Strong payroll data doesn’t deter equity bulls with Nasdaq up and Russell 2000 down
By:
Paul Walton
January 5, 2024 03:09 PM
    Research
    Dow challenges peak, Bitcoin’s mainstream moment is expected
    By:
    Paul Walton
    January 4, 2024 06:55 PM
      Research
      Oil prices rallies above $70 support, Russell 2000 dips on profit-taking
      By:
      Paul Walton
      January 3, 2024 07:55 PM
        Research
        Nasdaq tumbles as bonds sell off, Gold holds historic highs
        By:
        Paul Walton
        January 2, 2024 08:00 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.