Nasdaq 100: Hard landing or soft landing? What about NO landing!

As the “no landing” scenario has gained credence, traders are divided over what matters more to stocks: rising rates or a resilient economy...

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
February 16, 2023 4:38 PM
Research
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

Key Takeaways:

  • The US economy is showing strong resilience, leading some analysts to question whether we might see a "no landing” scenario for the economy.
  • The possibility of the US economy avoiding a recession also implies that the Fed may have to raise interest rates by more than expected
  • The market is still divided over whether rising rates or a robust economy are more important to stocks.

What if we don’t see a hard OR soft landing for the US economy?

Heading into 2023, the big debate was how “hard” the global economy would fall. The so-called "hard landing" scenario involves a sudden and steep decline in the economy, with little to no time for central banks to implement policies to prevent it. This could lead to a recession or depression. A "soft landing" scenario is a gradual decline in the economy that central banks can mitigate with policies to avoid a recession.

The steady drumbeat of economic data that we’ve gotten so far has many analysts thinking that we may not see either of those scenarios play out this year.

Many strategists now foresee a scenario of "no landing," where the US economy maintains growth while central banks continue to impose restrictive policies. This has led banks like Barclays to raise its growth and inflation forecasts for the US, which is supporting risk assets like indices. The picture in the stock market is not clear, however, with bulls and bears still battling over what matters more: rising rates or a resilient economy.

What a “no landing” scenario would mean for Fed policy

The "no landing" scenario is looking increasingly likely, given the resilience of the US economy. This scenario implies that central banks will continue to implement restrictive policies like higher interest rates for longer.

This is supported by the latest fund manager survey from Bank of America, where investors are less pessimistic about the economy than a few months ago. Only 24% of respondents expect a recession, compared with 77% in November, though the number of investors expecting a rate cut in the next 12 months is at the highest since March 2020; recent figures will likely see that figure contract sharply in the coming months.

Fed officials are taking the latest inflation data (including this week’s hotter-than-expected CPI and PPI reports) as a signal that interest rates will need to move back to higher levels to ensure that inflation continues to fall. The market debate is now centered on whether the economy's interest rate sensitivity is higher than previously assumed and whether the neutral rate should be higher.

Nasdaq 100 (US Tech 100) technical analysis

As the “no landing” scenario has gained credence, traders are divided over what matters more to stocks: rising rates or a resilient economy. This week’s trading reflects this, with the Nasdaq 100 gapping lower before rallying to close on a positive note every day so far as traders weighed still-high prices against recent economic and earnings data that give scant sign of a serious slowdown.

Looking at the chart, prices are still barely hanging within the year-to-date bullish channel, thought the 14-day RSI has already broken below an equivalent channel. The most immediate levels to watch are previous resistance at 12,900, with a break above there opening the door for a potential continuation toward 13,700, and 12,200, a logical first downside objective if the channel is definitively broken this week.

CINDX100

Source: TradingView, StoneX

-- Written by Matt Weller, Global Head of Research

Follow Matt on Twitter @MWellerFX

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Nasdaq Technical Analysis Indices

Latest market news

View more
DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:15 AM
US dollar index on track for its worst week of the year: The Week Ahead
Today 03:25 AM
AUD/USD: Breaking key levels with momentum ahead of non-farm payrolls
Today 12:33 AM
Euro to US dollar analysis: EUR/USD heading to 1.10?
Yesterday 04:30 PM
NFP Preview: Is the US Dollar Poised for a Bounce Back?
Yesterday 03:34 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rises on signs of the jobs market cooling
Yesterday 02:08 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Nasdaq articles

Close-up of market chart
Nasdaq 100 Dow Jones Dax Forecast ECB Powell testifying will keep rate cut expectations in focus
By:
Fiona Cincotta
March 3, 2024 06:00 AM
    Congress building
    NASDAQ100 Forecast :QQQ inches higher after a record close
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    March 1, 2024 02:16 PM
      Research
      NZD/USD tumbles as the RBNZ defies hawks, release doves
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 28, 2024 02:14 AM
        Congress building
        Nasdaq 100 Forecast :QQQ remains close to its record high with US data in focus
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        February 27, 2024 01:31 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.