Nasdaq 100 Analysis: NDX Steady After its 2nd-Worst Day of 2023

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
Today 3:31 PM
5 views
stocks_04
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

Nasdaq 100 Takeaways

  • The Nasdaq 100 saw its second-worst day of the year yesterday (-2.3%) on the back of mixed earnings results from Netflix and Tesla.
  • The index remains above its 21- and 50-day EMAs, dynamic levels that have consistently provided support throughout the year.
  • Only a break below support at 14,650 would call the year-to-date uptrend into question.

Nasdaq 100 Fundamental Analysis

Do fundamentals matter?

The Nasdaq 100’s price action through the first half+ of the year suggested that they may not, at least in the way that many investors believed. After all, the tech-heavy index had surged more than 45% from the start of the year to this week’s high, despite high valuations and concerns about a slowing global economy.

However, after the Nasdaq 100 fell -2.3% yesterday – the index’s second-largest 1-day drop of the year –  largely on the back of mixed-but-not-terrible earnings reports from Netflix and Tesla, traders are starting to wonder if the long-delayed fundamental reckoning may be at hand.

Next week brings major earnings reports from Big Tech behemoths Microsoft, Alphabet (Google), and Meta, and traders will be keen to see if as-expected (or even, gasp, below-expected) results could continue to weigh on the high-flying, and highly-valued, index.

Nasdaq 100 Technical Analysis – NDX Daily Chart

NASDAQ_100_TECHNICAL_ANALYSIS_NDX_CHART_20230721

Source: TradingView, StoneX

As the chart above shows, there’s no particular cause for bullish concern yet. Even despite yesterday’s big drop, the Nasdaq 100 remains above its 21- and 50-day EMAs, dynamic levels that have consistently provided support to the index throughout this year. Meanwhile, yesterday’s fall has taken the index’s 14-day RSI out of overbought territory, potentially setting the stage for another leg higher if earnings come out strong next week.

In terms of the levels to watch, previous-resistance-turned-support at 15,250 aligns with the rising 21-day EMA and could be the first place where bulls look to rejoin the uptrend at “value.” If that level gives way, the longer-term uptrend could still remain intact above the 50-day EMA and previous support/resistance in the 14,650 area. Only a break below that barrier would call the established uptrend into question from a technical perspective.

-- Written by Matt Weller, Global Head of Research

Follow Matt on Twitter: @MWellerFX

Related tags: Nasdaq Indices Technical Analysis earnings

Sign up to our exclusive Q2 Market Outlook now

Want to hear about news, products & offers?


Form is Processing.

By submitting information I confirm that I agree to the Terms and conditions and Privacy policy.

Latest market news

View more
Earnings This Week: Big Tech, UK banks and oil giants
Today 02:26 PM
FTSE Forecast: UK Banks Earnings Preview
Today 01:38 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: Stocks rise for a 10th straight session
Today 01:01 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 21, 2023
Today 12:15 PM
Japanese yen analysis: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY outlook boosted on BoJ inaction report – Forex Friday
Today 12:10 PM
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:48 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Nasdaq articles

Congress building
NASDAQ 100 Forecast: Stocks rise ahead of Tesla, Netflix earnings
By:
Fiona Cincotta
July 19, 2023 12:59 PM
    Congress building
    Nasdaq100 Outlook: Stocks soar as inflation cools
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    July 12, 2023 01:49 PM
      Research
      Nasdaq 100, Apple: July has favoured bulls over the past thirty years
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      July 11, 2023 03:22 AM
        Congress building
        Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Stocks slip on China news & ahead of FOMC minutes
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        July 5, 2023 12:39 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.