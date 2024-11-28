Nasdaq 100 Analysis: Can the Bullish Momentum Continue?

Despite the current gains, a correction may be necessary before the market can sustain a significant upward trajectory, but so far, the technical Nasdaq 100 analysis is still bullish and we haven’t seen a reversal stick.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
November 28, 2024 2:50 PM
Market trader analysing data
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

US cash equity markets are closed for Thanksgiving, but index futures rose during Thursday’s shortened session, buoyed by stronger European and Japanese market performance. European indices, led by technology stocks, snapped a two-day decline, advancing around 0.5 to 0.8 percent. It was reports suggesting milder US restrictions on semiconductor and AI memory chip sales to China that provided support. Despite the current gains, a correction may be necessary before the market can sustain a significant upward trajectory, but so far, the technical Nasdaq 100 analysis is still bullish and we haven’t seen a reversal stick.

 

Subdued US Markets Amid Limited Catalysts 

 

The divergence between US and international markets has been notable this year. Optimism about a pro-growth administration in 2025 supports US markets, while protectionist policies weigh on Chinese and Eurozone equities. However, with much of the anticipated "Trump trade" already priced in, the scope for additional significant gains in the US remains limited. While a cautious outlook may seem warranted, a technical reversal pattern is needed before adopting a bearish stance on these markets. Still, the bulls may wish to proceed with extra care as US stocks are looking quite expensive now.   

 

Technical Nasdaq 100 analysis: levels to watch

 

Nasdaq 100 analysis

Source: TradingView.com

 

The technical picture for the Nasdaq remains bullish, even though momentum has slowed. Our US Tech 100 chart shows higher highs and higher lows, keeping the trend intact. A key support level lies at 20,600, where the 21-day exponential moving average aligns with a bullish trend line intact since August. A daily close below this trend line could shift sentiment, with further support at 20,260/70 and a critical pivot at 19880-20,000 zone. A break below this latter level would signal a potential market top. Resistance at the July high of 20,760 remains a hurdle, even though we are currently trading above it. We need to see more evidence that the index can hold above it. Despite recapturing this level after the US presidential election, the market failed to hold it, triggering a sharp sell-off a couple of weeks ago. A decisive break above this high this time could pave the way toward the all-time high of 21232 and beyond. 

 

Get our exclusive guide to index trading in Q4 2024

 

Nasdaq 100 analysis: Trade Ideas

 

For now, the bullish trend in Nasdaq remains intact. Traders should watch for signs of breakdown or a resumption of momentum to define their strategies. While the market may be nearing resistance levels, any short-term pullback above the trend line could offer buying opportunities. What the bears are looking is a clean break below the trend line and support around 20,600 which would be a bearish signal.

 

In conclusion, while Nasdaq analysis points to continued bullishness for now, although the road ahead could be bumpier, requiring careful monitoring of technical and macroeconomic indicators.

 

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Indices Trade Ideas US Tech 100 Nasdaq

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Breakout Unfolds
Today 05:14 PM
AUD/USD, USD/CAD, NZD/USD: Commodity Currencies Hitch a Ride on China’s Yield Curve Rollercoaster
Today 01:40 AM
ASX 200 Analysis: Santa’s rally timing could be down to the Fed
Yesterday 10:06 PM
US Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Approaches November 2023 Low
Yesterday 07:45 PM
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Resistance Intact Ahead of Fed/BoE
Yesterday 06:00 PM
FOMC Preview: Cut Then “Prudent Pause” from Powell?
Yesterday 04:12 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

Research
ASX 200 Analysis: Santa’s rally timing could be down to the Fed
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 10:06 PM
    Research
    Nasdaq’s record high scoffs at Dow’s worst run in 12 years, ASX follows
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    December 16, 2024 09:52 PM
      japan_07
      USD/JPY, Nikkei 225: Yen Slides, Equities Eye Breakout on Rising US Yields
      By:
      David Scutt
      December 15, 2024 10:59 PM
        stocks_03
        S&P 500 forecast: US tech stocks maintain strong performance ahead of central bank meetings
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        December 12, 2024 02:29 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.