Miners oil lift FTSE

The FTSE opened with a dip but then proceeded to recover helped with a strong performance from mining firms and oil majors.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
March 4, 2020 5:07 AM
A row of GPU graphic cards
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

The FTSE opened with a dip but then proceeded to recover helped with a strong performance from mining firms and oil majors. Copper, silver and other primary metals all picked up over the last 24 hours while Brent crude bounced back above $52. A surprise rate cut by the Federal Reserve late Tuesday also went some way to reassure markets.

Metal investors are beginning to take the long view that industrial production and demand in China will soon manage to build itself up to the pre-virus level. China is reporting fewer and fewer new cases and more and more operations are returning back to normal.

Airlines, hotels and travel firms remain at the bottom of the FTSE, as does Ashtead following a decline in pretax profits in the third quarter which the company reported yesterday.  

Euro dips as virus spreads in Europe 

The euro is struggling against the dollar as the spread of the virus in Europe is beginning to intensify. Germany has recorded 37 new cases in the last day and France reacted with 120 school closures. 

The spread comes at a time when the German economy is already struggling with the effects of trade tariffs and the pre-virus slowdown in orders from China. The markets are beginning to price in the likelihood of an ECB rate cut next week which will further dampen the euro’s chances of a rally against the dollar.

Related tags: Euro Oil Mining

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Euro articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
EUR/USD Fibonacci Support Test, DXY 107.35 Resistance
By:
James Stanley
February 19, 2025 07:41 PM
    Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rally on Tariff Delay
    By:
    James Stanley
    February 16, 2025 02:00 AM
      Bank notes of different currencies
      EUR/USD Update: Bullish Bias Returns Amid Growing U.S. Dollar Weakness
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 14, 2025 07:55 PM
        Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Breakout Looms
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        February 12, 2025 03:44 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.