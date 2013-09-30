Markets watch as US government faces shutdown

Deadlock on Capitol Hill over talks to agree government spending for the next year saw investors sell out of risk on Monday, as the midnight […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 30, 2013 5:37 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Deadlock on Capitol Hill over talks to agree government spending for the next year saw investors sell out of risk on Monday, as the midnight deadline loomed where a failure to reach an agreement would effectively shut down the US government.

Stock markets across the world fell as traders sat with trepidation over the results of last minute talks between Republicans and Democrats this evening. The FTSE 100 fell 50pts going into the close, whilst US stocks opened down 0.6% and Asian stocks fell overnight to the tune of at least 1.5%.

The US dollar dropped to its lowest levels since February whilst the sterling/dollar exchange rate hit a new 8 month high of $1.6180.

The Volatility Index or VIX, a key gauge of fear or pessimism in the markets, rose to a one month high and was close to breaking to its highest levels since June. The VIX itself has risen by 19% in the last two trading days alone.

The market reaction is entirely justified given the risks a shut down poses and today’s losses would have been worse were it not for the fact this is not the first time markets have had to watch political game playing on Capitol Hill threaten investor confidence. Investors today are battle hardened and so with there being multiple examples in the recent past of last minute deals being made between Republicans and Democrats, investors have been happy to take some risk off the table but wait until there is evidence that a complete shut down cannot be avoided before fully fleeing risk.

There remain faint hopes that a short term funding agreement can be put in place to buy time for bi-partisan talks and avoid a government shut down. I suspect a short term agreement may be the most likely scenario, even if the government is forced to temporarily shut down this week.

The big fish however is the US debt ceiling negotiations and that is the key reason why both parties are refusing to give any ground in talks now to avoid a shut down. Any sign of weakness is likely to be seized upon by the other side and this is why both parties are showing strong hands right now. A shut down of the US government – a likely temporary one if that – would not have a significant impact on the US economy. However, failure to raise the debt ceiling will do. So these budget talks are merely the starter.

That said, a shut down in US government will likely bring a volatile edge to trading this week, particularly with US jobs data due out on Friday which will be the markets first chance to gauge US jobs data after the Fed’s no taper decision last month.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.