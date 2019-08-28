Market Brief Trade Deal Optimism Eases Off

A summary of news and snapshot of moves from today’s Asia session.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 28, 2019 3:14 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

  • Ranges were painfully small with a lack of news throughout most of the Asia session, although NZD and AUD went on to be the weakest majors and provided the most volatility later on. USD is the strongest major.
  • The yield curve inversion slightly soured sentiment to help with JPY inflows, and weighing on most Asian FX pairs.
  • Australian construction work contracted by -3.8%, it’s worst year over year quarter since December 2017. And if PMI data is anything to go by, could set be weaken further with the sector contracting at -39.1, it’s month since 2013.
  • RBNZ’s Greame Orr echoed concerns of his peers that monetary policy has its limits and needs to be partnered with broader, fiscal and structural economic policy.
  • The PBOC are reported to be releasing their own crypto currency as early as November, according to Forbes.  



  • Ahead of the European session open, China and Hong Kong stock markets have underperformed as at today’s Asian mid-session where China policy makers and media cast doubts on the credibility of the U.S. administration on getting a trade deal done ahead of the 2020 U.S. election after U.S. President Trump’s “flip flop” antics.
  • The China A50 has dropped by -0.48% while the Hang Seng Index (HSI) is almost unchanged. Tencent Holdings, the biggest weightage component stock in the HSI and major China property developer, Country Garden have underperformed; down by -1.29% and -2.38% respectively.
  • Negative news flow is the main catalyst that drives Tencent’s share price down today where it has been reported that China’s antitrust regulator is investigating Tencent’s music streaming subsidiary over several exclusive licensing deals with major records labels such as Universal and Sony. These agreements have forced rival music streaming providers; Alibaba and Baidu to sublicense content from Tencent at higher prices.  
  • The Kospi 200 and ASX 200 have recorded modest gains where the ASX 200 has inched higher by 0.35% supported by the technology and materials stocks.
  • The S&P E-mini futures has started to consolidate in today’s Asian session, inched up by 0.28% so far after an intraday decline of -1.35% in yesterday’s 27 Aug U.S. session from its high of 2899.

Up Next

  • Germany Gfk Consumer Confidence survey where consensus is pegged at 9.6, slightly down from the previous reading of 9.7
  • No first-tier data to mull over for the European or US session, which again keeps any updates and / or setbacks surrounding the trade war as a possible market driver. Basically, keep an eye on Trump’s tweets.


*Data from Refinitiv. Index names may not reflect tradable instruments and not all markets are available in all regions.



Related tags: Forex Indices

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Uptrend
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 05:35 PM
    japan_03
    USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 12:18 AM
      aus_04
      Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 20, 2025 10:44 PM
        banks_03
        Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rallies Despite Geopolitical Risks Ahead of PMIs
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 20, 2025 06:01 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.