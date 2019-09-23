Market Brief Thomas Cook Group Enters Administration Stranding Thousands

A summary of news and snapshot of moves from today’s Asia session.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 23, 2019 1:54 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst


FX Brief:

  • A public holiday in Japan saw volumes lower than usual in today’s Asia session. At time of writing, all majors and crosses remain well within their typical daily ranges (leaving potential meat on the bone for the European and US session). 
    In contrast to the second half of last week, NZD and AUD are the strongest majors whilst JPY is the weakest.
  • All majors remain within Friday’s ranges. This has allowed NZD/USD to retreat marginally from four-year lows, although given the lack of volatility, is too difficult to read too much into the moves until volumes return.
  • Australian’s manufacturing PMI contracted in September, although services reverted to growth to lift the composite PMI back above 50.  



Data from Refinitiv. Index names may not reflect tradable instruments and not all markets are available in all regions.

Equity Brief:

  • Thomas Cook group, the world’s oldest travel firm collapsed after rescue talks broke down over the weekend. This brings an end to the 178-year travel company, which survived two world wars and leaves thousands of holiday makers stranded. AlixPartners have been appointed to manage the administration, subject to the approval of courts.
  • Softbank Group are exploring ways to replace WeWork’s CEO Adam Neuman, after delaying its IPO last week.
  • Asian equities were broadly higher according to MSCI indices, on hopes that talks between US and China were improving, with both countries describing them as “productive” and “constructive”.
  • At the index level, China’s CSI 300 and the Hang Seng were down -1.3% and -0.86% respectively, whilst the ASX200 was higher with rising expectations of an RBA cut in October. S&P500 E-mini futures also climbed 0.5%.




Up Next

  • It’s all about PMI’s with France, Germany and data for the Eurozone due to be released.
  • Of the three, France bucks the trend with growth in both the manufacturing and service sectors, whist Germany the Eurozone manufacturing reads remain in contraction.
  • Later the US also release PMI data for manufacturing and services. Given the ISM manufacturing read was a negative print in August (below 50) traders will keep a close eye on the Markit read to see if it confirms the negative print for the sector. Keep EUR/USD on the radar around these reads.
Related tags: Dollar Forex Shares market

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

US_flag_map_eye
Dollar forecast: NFP and hot inflation expectations trigger DXY rebound - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 7, 2025 05:00 PM
    Jobs
    NFP Preview: Is the Stage Set for Another Strong Jobs Report (and USD Rally)?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 6, 2025 01:54 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold Reaches New All-Time Highs After Tariff Announcements
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 3, 2025 08:35 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        Dollar forecast: DXY remains overall positive after eventful week - Forex Friday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        November 8, 2024 02:15 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.