Market Brief Stocks Shrug Off USChina Trade Deal Hopes

See a summary of the top market themes and trends from today's US trading session!

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
November 5, 2019 4:07 PM
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

Market Brief: Stocks Shrug Off US-China Trade Deal Hopes

*Please note that the post-US session version of the Market Brief report will be on hiatus until next week given upcoming travel.*


View our guide on how to interpret the FX Dashboard.

  • Overnight headlines about the US potentially removing the September round of tariffs in order to secure a Phase One trade deal with China boosted risk appetite in early trade, though that optimism had generally faded by the close.
  • US data: The ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI report printed at 54.7, above expectations for a 53.5 reading. The Employment component also improved over last month to hit 53.7.
  • FX: The Australian dollar was the strongest major currency today, while the safe haven Japanese yen and Swiss franc brought up the rear. In a sign of optimism over a potential US-China trade deal, USD/CNH slipped below 7.00.
  • Commodities: Gold shed nearly -2% to trade back below the $1500 level, while oil tacked on more than 1% today.
 
  • US indices closed narrowly mixed on the day after trading higher in the early afternoon.
  • Financials (XLF) were the strongest sector on the day; REITs (XLRE) were the weakest.
  • Stocks on the move:
    • Uber (UBER) shed -10% after announcing another quarterly loss. Analysts have noted that the insiders’ “lock up” periods on selling the stock expire tomorrow, potentially opening the door for another leg lower.
    • Peloton (PTON), another recent IPO, fell -8% in the wake of its first earnings report which showed a loss of -$1.29, far below -$0.40 expected.
    • Chesapeake Energy (CHK) dropped -18% after reporting worse-than-expected loss and revenue figures.
    • Shake Shack (SHAK) announced it would temporarily close some locations for remodeling, dragging the stock down -21% on the day.

Related tags: Shares market Forex

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY outlook hinges on continued US interest rate recalibration
Today 08:00 AM
Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD Nears February Highs, Inflation in Focus
Today 02:00 AM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast :QQQ hovers around record highs in a quiet start
Yesterday 01:52 PM
USD/JPY analysis: Forex Friday – February 23, 2024
Yesterday 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 09:01 AM
US dollar weakness might be short lived: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 05:43 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.