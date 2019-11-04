Market Brief Risk Rally Relaxes into the Close

See a summary of the top market themes and trends from today's US trading session!

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
November 4, 2019 4:04 PM
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

Market Brief: Risk Rally Relaxes into the Close


View our guide on how to interpret the FX Dashboard.

 
  • US indices closed higher on the day, though off the best levels after an afternoon fade.
  • Energy (XLE) was by far the strongest sector on the day, while defensive Utilities (XLU), Consumer Staples (XLP), and REITs (XLRE) brought up the rear.
  • Stocks on the move:
    • Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) gained 1% today after reporting its biggest ever operating profit, boosted by record earnings at BNSF. The company’s cash stockpile now sits at $128B.
    • McDonald’s (MCD) dropped -3% after its CEO was ousted following a relationship with an employee.
    • Under Armour (UA) confirmed it was the subject of a government probe into its accounting, driving the stock down -18%.
    • Uber (UBER) reported a net loss of -$0.68 per share on slightly lower gross bookings than expected. The stock is trading down by -4% in volatile after-hours trade.


Related tags: Shares market Forex

Latest market news

View more
Hang Seng, China A50 seeking fresh bullish catalysts to power market recovery
Today 01:21 AM
Ducks have lined up for Nikkei 225 to test its 1989 high
Yesterday 10:54 PM
AUD/JPY nears 17-month high, ASX 200 looks set to bounce: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:21 PM
Japanese Yen Intervention Watch: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY Technical Analysis
Yesterday 08:17 PM
Crude oil analysis – February 21, 2024
Yesterday 03:30 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ slips ahead of FOMC minutes, Nvidia earnings
Yesterday 02:14 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.