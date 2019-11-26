Market Brief Deluge of US Data Drives Indices to Fresh Records

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
November 26, 2019 4:36 PM
0 views
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

Market Brief: Deluge of US Data Drives Indices to Fresh Records


View our guide on how to interpret the FX Dashboard.

  • Trade rhetoric was once again front and center, with China expressing optimism and noting that the ball is in the US’s court. For its part, the White House noted that the two sides are “really close” (indeed, in the “final throes”) but “sticking points” remain.
  • OPEC is reportedly considering extending its recent production cuts for 3-6mos at next week’s highly-anticipated meeting.
  • US data: Conference Board consumer confidence printed at 125.5, a tick below the 127 reading eyed ahead of the crucial holiday shopping season. New home sales beat expectations at 733k annualized. October’s goods trade balance showed a smaller deficit than expected (-$66.5B vs. -$71B) Wholesale inventories rose 0.2% as expected. The Richmond Fed manufacturing index fell to -1, well below the +5 reading expected.
  • FX: The commodity dollars (AUD, NZD, and CAD) led the way higher today, while the British pound was the laggard on growing unease ahead of next month’s general election.
  • Commodities: Both gold and oil edged higher on the day.

  • US indices closed modestly higher, in all-time record territory once again.
  • REITs (XLRE) were the strongest sector on the day, boosted by falling interest rates and a strong housing report. Energy (XLE) was the weakest sector, despite the rise in oil prices.
  • Stocks on the move:
    • Best Buy (BBY) surged 10% after beating earnings expectations and raising guidance ahead of the holiday season.
    • On the other side of the retailer coin, Dollar Tree (DLTR) fell -15% today after missing earnings estimates.

Related tags: Forex Indices Shares market

Sign up to our exclusive Q2 Market Outlook now

Want to hear about news, products & offers?


Form is Processing.

By submitting information I confirm that I agree to the Terms and conditions and Privacy policy.

Latest market news

View more
FTSE 100 analysis: Surprise acceleration in UK retail sales – Top UK stocks
Today 07:10 AM
FOMC, ECB and BOJ with US and AU CPI reports in focus: The Week Ahead
Today 04:15 AM
Nasdaq hit by Tesla results, Banks still buoyant
Yesterday 07:05 PM
British Pound Analysis: All Eyes on 1.2850 Support for GBP/USD
Yesterday 03:53 PM
S&P500 Forecast: Stocks fall after Tesla, Netflix disappoint
Yesterday 01:04 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 20, 2023
Yesterday 12:28 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

British Pound Analysis: All Eyes on 1.2850 Support for GBP/USD
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
Yesterday 03:53 PM
    Research
    AUD pairs in focus for AU employment: Asian Open - 20th July 2023
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    July 19, 2023 10:40 PM
      Downwards trend with red arrow
      USD/JPY Outlook: Will BoJ tweak YCC policy again?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      July 19, 2023 05:19 PM
        EUR/USD outlook: Short-term weakness ahead of more gains?
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        July 19, 2023 11:00 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.