Market Brief Chinas Manufacturing PMI Recovers

A summary of news and snapshot of moves from today’s Asia session.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 2, 2019 2:21 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst


  • China’s manufacturing PMI returned to expansion at 50.4 (below 50 denotes contraction), with production increasing to a 5-month high. However, new orders fell to their lowest level this year and export sales were down as the trade war continues to bite. Furthermore, outlook for the next 12-months fell to one of its lowest levels in 12-months. So whilst the headline figure seems okay on the surface, the internal data is less so.
    Japan’s manufacturing PMI contracted for a 3rd month at 49.3 (49.4 prior), making it the 7th contraction this year after a 1-moth hiatus in March.
  • South Korea’s manufacturing PMI contracted for a 5th month, although at a slower pace of 49 versus 47.3 in July. That Japan has since imposed trade restrictions on South Korea, we’d expect PMI to remain within contraction for the foreseeable future. Which is another red flag for global growth.
  • Minor ranges for FX pairs at the start of the week, with the US 3-day weekend. JPY and USD are currently the strongest majors, CHF and AUD are the weakest. Although it’s difficult to read too much into this, given the lack of volatility.


  • A mixed picture across equity markets saw Chinese shares rise (led by the CSI 300) yet indices for Australia, Singapore and Hong Kong remained under pressure.
  • Whilst the latest round of tariffs weighed on sentiment, Chinese shares were lifted by the positive read on manufacturing PMI.
  • Futures markets saw the Hang Seng led indices across Asia lower today.
  • Gambling revenues of Macau casinos disappointed to see equities in the sector in the red. Revenue for August was 24.3 billion, and -8.6% on the year to miss estimates of -2% to -6%
  • Info tech and energy are leading the way lower for the ASX200, basic materials, technology and healthcare are the only positive sectors according to Reuters sector indices.


Up Next:

  • With Labor day in the US and Canada, there’s no data to be released during the US session and volumes are expected to be low.
  • It’s all about PMI’s today, with reads for Italy, Germany, Euro zone and UK lined up. This places Euro and GBP crosses on the radar, although Brexit developments and related court hearings are likely to be the bigger driver for GBP this week.

Related tags: Dollar Forex Shares market

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

US_flag_map_eye
Dollar forecast: NFP and hot inflation expectations trigger DXY rebound - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 7, 2025 05:00 PM
    Jobs
    NFP Preview: Is the Stage Set for Another Strong Jobs Report (and USD Rally)?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 6, 2025 01:54 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold Reaches New All-Time Highs After Tariff Announcements
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 3, 2025 08:35 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        Dollar forecast: DXY remains overall positive after eventful week - Forex Friday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        November 8, 2024 02:15 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.