Market attention drifts as hearing starts

Sterling takes 5 as ‘constitutional crisis’ looms

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 17, 2019 9:46 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Sterling takes 5 as ‘constitutional crisis’ looms

The Supreme Court hearing into whether Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s suspension of Parliament is lawful, has begun. The case potentially represents the beginning of a ‘constitutional crisis’ that pits the Prime Minister against courts and the Houses of Parliament. Here are some key points.

Market reaction suggests investors are Brexit-ed out for the moment. An enforced hiatus from the beginning of Parliament’s prorogation last week has damped volatility somewhat. The ‘oil supply shock’ may also be temporarily drawing attention away. With Parliament’s anti- no-deal law now established and the Prime Minister’s call for an early election rejected (it can’t happen before 19th November) there’s a sense that the tussle over Brexit would recommence proper when Parliament returns on 14th October at the latest. In the event of a ruling that the suspension was unlawful, it’s far from clear when, of even if Parliament would immediately return.

Meanwhile, PM Johnson says the government is “confident in its court arguments” whilst no-deal planning is continuing “at pace”. The comment comes against the backdrop of a tide of criticism about Downing Street’s strategy from Westminster, Brussels and beyond. The persistent suggestion is that the government isn’t making much of an effort to avoid no-deal, as the clock runs down.

As such, whilst The Bank of England’s statement on Thursday will provide vital updates on policymakers’ inclination to change rates (a new hawkish tilt seems possible) comments will be more for colour than immediate action.

How’s the pound doing?

Quite well, considering. However, sterling has drifted off the seven-week high reached against the dollar last week, partly on profit taking and a wave of ‘risk-off’ sentiment following the attack on Saudi’s key oil plant.

Key technical points

  • Deterioration of sentiment could be judged to have deepened if the almost pristine rising trend formed early this month, soon after GBP/USD collapsed to the lowest since October 2016, were to give way
  • The rate is flirting with 23rd July’s $1.2418 reaction high. It has been shown to be sensitive again in recent sessions as support; and right now, again, as resistance
  • Definitive loss of the level, which bisects the rising line we mentioned near current levels, would also be a moderate negative
  • A weaker $1.23765 low (echoing a bounce on 26th July) would be in focus below here, though more downside attention is likely to be on 5th September’s circa $1.23540 top. There, cable consolidated an up leg before breaking to fresh peaks for the month days later. As such, a break below $1.23540 may mark the end of sterling’s relatively bullish bias so far this month

GBP/USD – Daily

Source: City Index


Related tags: Sterling Johnson UK Forex Brexit BOE GBP

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Sterling articles

Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Holds Confluent Support at the 200DMA
By:
James Stanley
March 29, 2024 10:00 PM
    Is the weak pound making UK stocks a bargain for foreign investors?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    October 7, 2022 08:58 AM
      Is the weak pound making UK stocks a bargain for foreign investors?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 7, 2022 08:58 AM
        Board of currencies
        EUR/GBP Could Reach Near .9000
        By:
        March 5, 2020 04:13 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.