Key reversal puts USD/CHF on collision course with major resistance zone

The hotter-than-expected US core consumer price inflation figure for August provided a timely reminder to traders that disinflationary forces should not be taken for granted, printing above even the most hawkish economic forecast. The readjustment in dovish Fed rate cut pricing has acted to underpin the US dollar, delivering a key bullish reversal in the yield sensitive USD/CHF cross.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
September 11, 2024 11:44 PM
US_flag_candlestick_USD
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • US CORE CPI printed hotter-than-expected in August
  • Near-term Fed rate cut pricing has been curtailed, with a 25-pointer now expected in September
  • USD/CHF prints key reversal on the daily, putting it on course for a retest of major resistance zone
  • USD/CHF looks to be a proxy for perceived hard landing risks

Overview

The hotter-than-expected US core consumer price inflation figure for August provided a timely reminder to traders that disinflationary forces should not be taken for granted, printing above even the most hawkish economic forecast. The readjustment in dovish Fed rate cut pricing has acted to underpin the US dollar, delivering a key bullish reversal in the yield sensitive USD/CHF cross, sending it on a collision course with downtrend resistance.

US CPI provides timely reminder to mega doves

I won’t rehash the entirety of the US CPI report, but the 0.28% increase in the core figure printed above every forecaster, seeing the annual rate hold steady at 3.2%. Most of the gain was driven by shelter costs which rose 0.5%, a chunky increase considering it makes up nearly a third of the core CPI basket.

The “supercore” figure which includes core services prices but strips out housing costs lifted 0.3%, the steepest increase since April. This figure often gets attention given it’s an area Fed policymakers are watching for signs of stickiness in services prices which are linked to wage pressures.

Near-term fed rate cuts bets slashed

While CPI is not the Fed’s preferred inflation measure – that’s the core PCE deflator – the upside surprise had an immediate impact on Fed rate cut pricing with probability of the FOMC kicking off the easing cycle with a super-sized 50 basis point cut in September being slashed to just over 10%. It had been deemed a coin toss earlier this month.

Pricing over the remainder of 2024 was also curtailed with just over 100 basis points of cuts now expected, implying at least one supersized cut with a minute chance of a second. Looking out over the next year, 227 basis points are expected, suggesting traders deem the August CPI report as something that may prevent front-loading of rate cuts but not from cutting consistently over the next 12 months.

Fed pricing Sep 12 2024

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in H2 2024

Swing bottom for USD/CHF?

For the yield sensitive USD/CHF, the report was just what the doctor ordered for bulls after the pair skidded to fresh cyclical lows last week. The question now is whether what we just witnessed was a swing low and the start of a dollar comeback?

Looking at the daily chart, you can see USD/CHF printed a key reversal on Wednesday, sending the cross back towards the intersection of horizontal resistance at .85414 and downtrend resistance dating back to early July.

CHF Sep 12 2024

With RSI (14) sitting in an uptrend after demonstrating bullish divergence since August, and with MACD confirming the bullish signal, momentum is turning around for the pair, suggesting we may see a test of this resistance zone in the near-term.

You could buy around here with a tight stop and trust the bullish price and momentum signals, but having missed the reversal already, I’m more inclined to wait to see whether the price can break and hold above the downtrend given the less favourable setup.

If it does manage to crack the resistance zone, you could place a stop beneath .85414 for protection targeting a push towards .86171, the 50-day moving average at .8681 or horizontal support at .87287.

USD/CHF behaving like a hard landing proxy

With every major data release now out before the FOMC rate decision on Wednesday next week, USD/CHF traders should be aware that risk appetite seems to be playing an increasingly influential role in dictating movements with the positive correlation with Nasdaq 100 futures and bitcoin strengthening over the past fortnight, rising to similar levels to where the correlation with 2024 Fed rate cut pricing currently resides.

That suggests the pair is behaving as a soft landing proxy, rising when confidence grows and declining when recession fears ramp.

CHF correlations Sep 12 2024

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: APAC session Forex Trade Ideas USD CHF

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq 100 Analysis: Price Maintains a Neutral Bias After the NFP Release
Yesterday 08:00 PM
U.S. Dollar Price Action Setups into CPI Week
Yesterday 07:26 PM
Australian Dollar Short-term Outlook: AUD/USD Bulls Emerge
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Dollar forecast: NFP and hot inflation expectations trigger DXY rebound - Forex Friday
Yesterday 05:00 PM
GBP/USD Vulnerable amid Failure to Close Above 50-Day SMA
Yesterday 04:15 PM
Gold forecast: Can the XAU/USD rally continue?
Yesterday 11:30 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest APAC session articles

US_flag_map_eye
USD/JPY selloff inflicts heavy technical damage ahead of key US jobs data
By:
David Scutt
February 6, 2025 11:01 PM
    GBP/JPY bears ride the wave of divergent BOE, BOJ policy expectations
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 6, 2025 10:32 PM
      US_flag_G_Washington
      Treasury Breakout Reshapes Markets: Gold Roars, USD/CHF Stumbles
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 6, 2025 12:42 AM
        Oil_rig
        WTI crude oil is down, but not out
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        February 5, 2025 11:02 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.