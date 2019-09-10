JD Sport Soars As Strong Growth Defies High Street Gloom

JD Sports rallies 6% after an impressive set of H1 results

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
September 10, 2019 6:05 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
JD Sports defied the gloom on the high street reporting a phenomenal set of results for the first half of its financial year.

The sports retailer reported 10% growth in like for like sales. Pre – tax profits increased 6.6% to £129.9 million whilst revenues increases an eye watering 47% to £2.72 billion.

JD Sports' performance has been nothing short of stellar whilst the rest of the UK high street struggles with lower consumer spending and changing shopping habits. So why is JD sports doing so well in such a tough retail environment?

1) JD is tapping into the booming “athleiseurewear” trend. By successfully targeting younger customers who are driving the trend for athleisure, wearing sports clothes have become more acceptable in school, work and socially.

2) A sound strategy has helped expansion across Europe. 23 stores have been opened including the first in Austria. Although still early days there is a growing sense that JD sports is developing the same “emotional resonance” with European customers as it has with its core UK and Irish customers.

Areas of concern?
Whilst JD said that it enjoyed an encouraging performance in the US following the takeover of US retailer The Finish Line, the figures are not quite so convincing. Lower margins on Finish Line products saw a 1.3% decline in the retailers’ gross margin. The US brand has also seen the closure of 10 stores. Whilst expansion into Europe and Asia is going well, the US is proving a little more challenging so this should be an area to keep an eye on.

More upside to come?
Despite a touch of weakness in the US, JD Sports has had a phenomenal run, lifting the share price by 5% in early trade and over 36% across the past 6 months. The strong growth shows no signs of slowing down.


Related tags: Shares market

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.