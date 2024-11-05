Japanese Yen Short-term Outlook: USD/JPY Stalls into US Election, Fed

USD/JPY surged 10% off the yearly low with the bulls relenting at key resistance ahead of US elections / FOMC. Battle lines drawn on the short-term technical charts.

NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist
November 5, 2024 2:01 PM
US_flag_map_eye
NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist

Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Daily / 240min Trade Levels

  • USD/JPY threatens to snap five-week winning streak- US Presidential Election / Fed Rate Decision on tap
  • USD/JPY rally stalls into technical resistance- monthly opening-range taking shape below
  • Resistance 153.02/40 (key), 154.89, 157.16- Support 151.51/94, 148.73-149.60 (key), 146.42/65

The US Dollar surged more than 10.2% against the Japanese Yen since the September/ yearly lows in USD/JPY, with the rally exhausting into technical resistance last month. The focus into the November open is on possible inflection off this zone with the US Presidential Election and the FOMC interest rate decision likely to fuel increased volatility into the close of the week. Battle lines drawn on the USD/JPY daily & 240min technical charts.

Japanese Yen Price Chart – USD/JPY Daily

Japanese Yen Price Chart USD JPY DailyUS Dollar v Yen Trade OutlookUSDJPY Technical Forecast 1152024 

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; USD/JPY on TradingView

Technical Outlook: In my last Japanese Yen Technical Forecast we noted that USD/JPY was testing key technical resistance and that, “losses should be limited to the 200 DMA IF Price is heading for a breakout with a close above 153.40 needed to mark uptrend resumption.” USD/JPY has held resistance for over a week now with the November range highs now defined by the 153.02/40 technical zone- a region defined by the May low-day close (LDC) and the 61.8% retracement of the yearly range. The focus is on a reaction off this mark with the monthly opening-range taking shape just below- US elections / Federal Reserve on tap.

Japanese Yen Price Chart – USD/JPY 240min

Japanese Yen Price Chart USD JPY 240minUS Dollar v Yen Trade OutlookUSDJPY Technical Forecast 115202

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; USD/JPY on TradingView

A closer look at the 240min chart shows USD/JPY trading within the confines of a proposed descending pitchfork extending off the October high. Initial support rests with the highlighted median-line confluence around the 200-day moving average near ~151.60s- a break / close below this threshold would threaten a larger correction within the broader September uptrend with subsequent support eyed at the 2022 weekly high-close at 149.60 and the 2023 high-week close (HWC) at 148.73- both areas of interest for possible downside exhaustion / price inflection If reached. Broader bullish invalidation now raised to the February low-day close (LDC) / August LWC at 146.42/65.

A topside breach / close above 153.40 is needed to mark uptrend resumption with subsequent resistance objectives eyed at the June LDC at 154.89, the 78.6% retracement at 157.16 and the April high-close at 158.44- look for a larger reaction there IF reached.

Get our exclusive guide to USD/JPY trading in Q4 2024

Bottom line: The September rally in USD/JPY has extended into confluent resistance and while the medium-term outlook remains constructive, the immediate advance may be vulnerable into the November open. Ultimately, we’re on the lookout for an exhaustion low in the weeks ahead. From trading standpoint, losses should be limited to 148.73 for the September uptrend to remain viable with a breach / close above 153.40 needed to fuel the next leg in price.

Keep in mind the US elections and the Fed interest rate decisions are on tap into the November opening-range. Stay nimble into the releases and watch the weekly closes here for guidance.

USD/JPY Key Economic Data Releases

US Japan Economic Calendar USD JPY Data Releases Dollar vs Yen Event Risk ElectionsFed1152024 

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Short-term Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Sr Technical Strategist

Follow Michael on X @MBForex

Related tags: Michael Boutros Japanese yen USD JPY Technical Analysis Trade Ideas US Election Election

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Michael Boutros articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
By:
Michael Boutros
Today 02:00 AM
    USA flag
    US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    February 21, 2025 04:16 PM
      aus_02
      Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Bulls Eye Major Resistance
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      February 19, 2025 08:07 PM
        united_kingdom_02
        British Pound Short-term Outlook: GBP/USD Stalls at Pivotal Resistance
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        February 19, 2025 01:51 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.