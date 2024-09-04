Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Slips toward 9-Month Lows at 144 – Where Next?

If 144.00 gives way, a continuation toward the 13-month low around 140.75 could be next for USD/JPY.

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
September 4, 2024 7:55 PM
japan_01
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

Japanese Yen Key Points

  • When global stock indices tank, the Japanese yen is usually a big beneficiary of the risk-off trade.
  • This morning’s weaker-than-expected JOLTS Job Openings survey is weighing on the US dollar.
  • If 144.00 gives way, a continuation toward the 13-month low around 140.75 could be next for USD/JPY.

It’s a tale as old as time for experienced FX traders: When global stock indices tank, the Japanese yen is usually a big beneficiary of the risk-off trade. After the S&P 500 saw its third-worst day since the start of 2023 yesterday (-2.1%), Asian indices saw even larger drops and European bourses saw a second straight day of selling as well.

Keying in on USD/JPY, this morning’s weaker-than-expected JOLTS Job Openings survey (7.7M vs. 8.1M expected, lowest reading since April 2021) weighed on the US dollar specifically; after Fed Chairman Powell specifically noted that the Fed would be on high alert for any further deterioration in the job market in Jackson Hole last month, this report has traders on edge ahead of Friday’s marquee NFP report (full preview article coming tomorrow morning!). As it stands, traders are pricing in nearly coin flip odds (53%/47%) of a 25bps or 50bps rate cut from the US central bank later this month, so Friday’s jobs report may be even more market-moving than usual.

Get our exclusive guide to USD/JPY trading in H2 2024

Japanese Yen Analysis – USD/JPY Daily Chart

USDJPY_daily_chart_japanese_yen_technical_analysis_09042024

Source: TradingView, StoneX

From a technical perspective, USD/JPY has nearly reversed all of last week’s gains in just the last two days alone. The pair is currently testing previous support near the 144.00 level – if the pair finishes today under there (technically 143.96), it would mark the lowest closing price for USD/JPY since early January.

If 144.00 gives way, a continuation toward the 13-month low around 140.75 could be next, whereas only a big bullish reversal back above 147.00 would end the recent pattern of lower highs and lower lows and flip the near-term bias back to neutral.

-- Written by Matt Weller, Global Head of Research

Check out Matt’s Daily Market Update videos on YouTube and be sure to follow Matt on Twitter: @MWellerFX

Related tags: USD/JPY Forex Technical Analysis Fed

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest USD/JPY articles

japan_03
USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
By:
David Scutt
February 21, 2025 12:18 AM
    japan_07
    Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY Cracks 150.00, What's Next?
    By:
    James Stanley
    February 20, 2025 07:35 PM
      USDJPY Drops to 150, EURUSD Holds Ahead of Flash PMIs
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      February 20, 2025 09:07 AM
        japan_04
        Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Unwind Risk Elevated as Inflation Pressures Mount
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 19, 2025 11:22 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.