Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Bullish Breakout Rejected…So Far

A confirmed bullish breakout in USD/JPY above the top of the range could target 160.00 in short order, whereas a bearish breakdown could open the door for a deeper retracement toward 154.00.

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
Today 7:31 PM
japan_07
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

USD/JPY Key Takeaways

  • Strong ISM and JOLTS surveys in the morning were followed by a mediocre bond auction this afternoon.
  • The auction showed below-average demand for US Treasuries, potentially signaling fear about the ongoing deficit and potential for inflation to reaccelerate.
  • USD/JPY is essentially unchanged on the day, with tomorrow’s ADP and initial jobless claims reports looming as the next potential injection of volatility into the pair

It’s been a mixed day for US data, with better-than-expected readings on the ISM Services PMI and JOLTS Job Openings surveys raising optimism about the US economy before a mediocre 10-year treasury bond auction in the early afternoon.

The auction showed a 2bps “tail”, indicating less demand for the bonds than expected, and dealers were obligated to take on 15.6% of the issue, above the 13.1% average over the last six months. All in all, the auction showed below-average demand for the benchmark US Treasury bond, potentially signaling fear about the ongoing deficit and potential for inflation to reaccelerate.

Stock indices have seen the morning’s gains evaporate, with the 10yr yield rising to 4.69%, its highest level since last April. More to the point for FX traders, the US dollar is edging higher against most of its major rivals, though the moves are fairly limited as we go to press.

Get our exclusive guide to USD/JPY trading in 2025

Japanese Yen Technical Analysis – USD/JPY Daily Chart

japanese_yen_technical_analysis_usdjpy_01072025

Source: TradingView, StoneX.

Looking at the chart of USD/JPY, the pair attempted a breakout to 6-month highs above 158.00 on the back of this morning’s data releases before reversing back into the holiday period trading range in short order.

Now, rates are essentially unchanged on the day, with tomorrow’s ADP and initial jobless claims reports looming as the next potential injection of volatility into the pair. A confirmed bullish breakout above the top of the range could target 160.00 in short order, whereas a bearish breakdown could open the door for a deeper retracement toward 154.00.

-- Written by Matt Weller, Global Head of Research

Check out Matt’s Daily Market Update videos on YouTube and be sure to follow Matt on Twitter: @MWellerFX

Related tags: USD/JPY Forex Technical analysis

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Short-term Outlook: USD Bulls Rest After Five-Week Run
Today 08:00 PM
U.S. Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, SPX
Today 07:15 PM
GBP/USD Recovery Keeps 2024 Range Intact
Today 04:10 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ rises ahead of data & on Nvidia superchip news
Today 02:19 PM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bears Struggle at Support
Today 02:12 PM
DAX analysis: Technical Tuesday – January 7, 2025
Today 12:30 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest USD/JPY articles

Forex trading
USD/JPY forecast: Currency Pair of the Week – January 6, 2025
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 02:00 PM
    Bitcoin_100USD
    Top Trades for 2025: USD/JPY, Bitcoin Poised for Trump
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    December 30, 2024 03:30 PM
      Japanese Flag
      The Return of the Carry Trade in USD/JPY: Top 2024 Surprises
      By:
      James Stanley
      December 30, 2024 01:30 PM
        Market trader analysing data
        Top Trades of 2025: USD/JPY short
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        December 30, 2024 07:00 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.