Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Fed Breakout Testing Key Resistance

Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Weekly / Daily Trade Levels

USD/JPY post-FOMC breakout extends more than 6.1% off December low

USD/JPY bulls testing major pivot zone at uptrend resistance- US Core PCE on tap tomorrow

Resistance 157.16/89 (key), ~159.50s, 160.40/73- Support 151.90-152, ~151.16, 148.73-149.60 (key)

The Japanese Yen is poised to mark a third consecutive weekly decline against the US Dollar with USD/JPY surging to fresh multi-month highs on the back of the Fed rate decision. The rally takes price into a critical pivot zone and while the broader outlook remains constructive, we’re looking for possible inflection here in the days ahead. Battle lines drawn on the USD/JPY weekly technical chart into the close of the year.

Japanese Yen Price Chart – USD/JPY Weekly

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; USD/JPY on TradingView

Technical Outlook: In last month’s Japanese Yen Technical Forecast we highlighted potential for a larger correction within the September uptrend in USD/JPY while noting that, “From a trading standpoint, look to reduce short-exposure / lower protective stops on a stretch towards 150 IF reached. Ultimately, we are looking for an exhaustion low ahead of 148 for the September rally to remain viable with a breach / close above 154.34 needed to mark uptrend resumption.” Price plunged nearly 5.2% off the November highs with USD/JPY registering an intraday low at 148.64 into the monthly open before rebounding.

The US Dollar is now poised to mark a third consecutive weekly advance with the recovery extending more than 6.1% off the December low on the heels of the FOMC rate decision. The rally takes USD/JPY towards a major resistance hurdle just higher at 157.17/89- a region defined by the 78.6% retracement of the yearly range and the July breakdown close. Note that the 2020 parallel converges on this zone over the next few weeks and further highlight the technical significance of this threshold.

Initial weekly support now rests back at the 1986 low / 1998 & 2022 high at 151.90-152 and is backed closely by the 52-week moving average (currently ~151.16). Broader bullish invalidation now raised to the 2022 high-close / 2023 high-week close (HWC) at 148.73-149.60- a break / close below this threshold would suggest a more significant high is in place / a larger reversal is underway. Ultimately, a break below the 61.8% retracement at 146.29 would be needed to put the bears in control.

A topside breach / close above this key pivot zone exposes subsequent resistance objectives at the upper parallel (blue slope near 159.50s) and the 1990 high / 2024 HWC at 160.40/73. Ultimately, a close above the swing highs at 161.95 would be needed to fuel the next major leg of the multi-year uptrend in USD/JPY (look for a larger reaction there IF reached).

Bottom line: The USD/JPY rally is now approaching major technical resistance, and the focus is on possible inflection into this threshold. From a trading standpoint, look to reduce portions of long-exposure / raise protective stops on a test of 157.16/89- losses should be limited to 152 IF price is heading higher on this stretch with a close above this pivot zone needed to mark resumption of the September uptrend.

Keep in mind we get the release of key US inflation data tomorrow with the Consumer Price Expenditure (PCE) expected to show a slight uptick to 2.9% y/y in November. Stay nimble into the release watch the weekly close here for guidance. Review my latest Japanese Yen Short-term Outlook for a closer look at the near-term USD/JPY technical trade levels.

Active Weekly Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Sr Technical Strategist

Follow Michael on X @MBForex