Japanese Yen Analysis: USD/JPY Regains 143.00 Ahead of US CPI

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
Wednesday 2:58 PM
0 views
japan_05
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

USD/JPY Takeaways

  • The BOJ’s confusing decision to partially relax its yield curve control program has potentially pushed formal rate hikes out further.
  • Yen weakness has resumed in earnest, taking USD/JPY back above 143.00 as we go to press.
  • Depending on tomorrow’s US CPI report, a bullish continuation toward the early July highs near 145.00 could be in play.

USD/JPY Fundamental Analysis

As any USD/JPY trader already knows, the BOJ recently did something rather confusing: It opted to widen the band on its yield curve control program, allowing the yield on the country’s 10-year sovereign bond to rise as high as 1.00%, though the preferred target is still 0.5%. In practice, this served as a small interest rate hike, and the yield on 10-year JGBs has edged up to roughly 0.55% today from 0.45% before the announcement.

For traders who had been expecting the BOJ to join the rest of the developed world in raising interest rates to combat elevated inflation, this “move” was rather underwhelming, and it has sparked another wave of selling in Japan’s currency. With the 10-year yield spread between the US and Japan still holding at roughly 3.4%, near where it was pre-BOJ, and the prospect of any official BOJ rate hike seemingly pushed back, USD/JPY has resumed its year-to-date rally and may soon hit fresh 2023 highs, especially if tomorrow’s US CPI report comes in hotter than expected (0.2% m/m, 3.3% y/y eyed).

Japanese Yen Technical Analysis USD/JPY Daily Chart

japanese_yen_technical_analysis_usdjpy_daily_chart_08092023

Source: TradingView, StoneX

As the chart above shows, USD/JPY is trading back above 143.00, within striking distance of the early July highs around 145.00. If the pair can clear last week’s high in the 143.80 area, a retest of that key area, or even the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement of the October 2022 – January 2023 pullback at 146.60 becomes more likely.

For now, the path of least resistance in USD/JPY remains to the topside, with tomorrow morning’s US CPI as the next major catalyst that could change (or accelerate) the short-term outlook.

-- Written by Matt Weller, Global Head of Research

Follow Matt on Twitter: @MWellerFX

Related tags: BoJ USD/JPY Forex Technical Analysis

Latest market news

View more
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 9, 2023
Today 12:10 PM
DAX, EUR/USD outlook: Stocks rise as Italy leads relief rally
Today 11:30 AM
Novo Nordisk Q2 earnings preview: Where next for NVO stock?
Today 07:42 AM
AUD/USD, China A50 higher on China’s deflation (but will CPI keep falling?)
Today 03:11 AM
AUD/USD to defy bearish breakout traders once more? Asian Open
Yesterday 11:28 PM
Nasdaq and Banks lead sell-off, Dollar strengthens
Yesterday 05:14 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest BoJ articles

Japanese yen analysis: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY outlook boosted on BoJ inaction report – Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
July 21, 2023 12:10 PM
    Japanese Flag
    Japanese Yen Analysis: A Primer on Past BOJ Interventions and USD/JPY Levels to Watch
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    June 30, 2023 08:51 PM
      Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
      US dollar analysis: USD/JPY coiling ahead of CPI, Fed, and BOJ
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      June 12, 2023 03:37 PM
        The Week Ahead: US Inflation, FOMC, ECB and BOJ meetings in focus
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        June 9, 2023 03:12 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.