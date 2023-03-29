Japanese yen analysis: USD/JPY breaks out despite bearish seasonality

USD/JPY's price action this week is providing a strong signal given the yen's usually bullish seasonal backdrop.

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
March 29, 2023 4:06 PM
Research
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

USD/JPY takeaways

  • USD/JPY is rallying strongly today, gaining nearly 150 pips to trade at its highest level in a week.
  • The yen the weakest major currency on the day and the week, despite the normally-bullish fiscal year-end seasonality.
  • The next levels of resistance to watch are at 132.850 and 135.00 if the near-term rally extends.

From a bigger picture perspective, it’s not hard to see why the yen might be struggling in the current environment. After all, outside of the BOJ, every other major central bank has raised interest rates aggressively over the last year, and even the new head of the BOJ, Kazuo Ueda, shows no signs of changing that any time soon. Likewise, the Japanese economy remains moribund, struggling under the weight of aging demographics, debt overhang, and a lack of innovation.

Be that as it may, the yen has shown a strong historical seasonal tendency to rally in the final week of March. The fiscal year ends in Japan ends on March 31, and multinational Japanese countries tend to repatriate their profits around that time of year so they can pay taxes, creating marginal buying pressure on the island nation’s currency.

Likewise, the act of paying taxes removes yen from circulation, at least temporarily, creating both lower supply and higher demand at this time of the year.

Against that backdrop, the fact that the yen is the day’s, and week’s, weakest major currency is particularly significant. It means that the factors leading to yen weakness may have had an even stronger impact on any other week.

Of course, the fiscal year is not yet over, so its worth watching USD/JPY’s strength carries over through the rest of the week, but as it stands, this week’s price action in the yen is providing a strong signal given the seasonal backdrop.

Japanese yen technical analysis: USD/JPY daily chart

CIUSDJPYDAILY03292023

Source: StoneX, TradingView.

As the chart above shows, USD/JPY has broken out of its short-term descending triangle pattern, potentially opening the door for an extended rally from here. Zooming out, there’s also a chance that Friday’s low marks a “higher high” for the pair, signaling a potential end to the medium-term downtrend off last October’s high.

The next level to watch will be the 21-day EMA near 132.80, with a break above that level paving the way for a potential continuation toward the mid-March highs at 135.00 next. Meanwhile, a reversal back down into the channel would erase the near-term bullish bias and could even portend a retest of the 10-month lows near 128.00 in time.

-- Written by Matt Weller, Global Head of Research

Follow Matt on Twitter @MWellerFX

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: USD JPY Forex BoJ

Latest market news

View more
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Yesterday 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Yesterday 02:38 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest USD articles

US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 09:54 PM
    US_flag_NYC
    Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    Yesterday 02:38 PM
      20231218 - 001 - 01
      S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      February 24, 2025 01:30 PM
        USA flag
        US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        February 21, 2025 04:16 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.