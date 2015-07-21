Is the DAX Waving a Big Bullish Flag

With China and Greece-related fears now “resolved,” we may finally be entering the feared summer doldrums in markets, where traders are focused on getting to […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 21, 2015 3:58 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

With China and Greece-related fears now “resolved,” we may finally be entering the feared summer doldrums in markets, where traders are focused on getting to the beach as quickly as possible rather than pushing markets around. While the day-to-day volatility is typically lower in July and into August, it’s worth noting that longer-term trends can still provide strong trading opportunities for patient traders. In that vein, last week’s major breakout in Germany’s DAX index suggests that the longer-term uptrend may be resuming.

After peaking above 12,400 in early April, the DAX pulled back consistently within a bearish channel to test its 200-day moving average at 10,650 earlier this month. The index found strong support at this level (helped along by clear bullish divergences in both the MACD and RSI indicators), and prices have since surged nearly 10% up to 11,710 as of writing. From a longer-term perspective, the 3-month bearish channel could represent a bearish flag pattern within the context of the established uptrend, suggesting that the widely-watched index could go on to set new all-time highs back above 12,400.

More immediately, the strong inverse relationship with EURUSD could be the driving factor. If the EURUSD conclusively breaks below previous support in the 1.0800-20 zone, the DAX will likely break through the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the recent pullback at 11,700, opening the door for a potential move toward 12,030 (the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement) or 12,400 (the all-time high) next. Even if EURUSD bounces and the DAX dips from here, the bullish bias in the index will remain intact above the previous bearish channel, with support coming in around the 11,300 level.

DAX7-21-2015 9-15-31 AMSource: City Index

Related tags: Dax EUR/USD Stock Market Technical Analysis Forex

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dax articles

germany_01
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 24, 2025 12:30 PM
    germany_01
    DAX analysis: Has the German index risen too far, too fast?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 17, 2025 01:03 PM
      Market trader analysing data
      DAX forecast: Ukraine optimism lifts index to extreme overbought levels
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 16, 2025 08:00 AM
        united_kingdom_03
        GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        February 13, 2025 10:21 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.