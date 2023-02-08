Is gold set for a ‘sympathy bounce’ towards 1900?

Whilst we suspect gold could eventually head for $1800, it shows the potential to revert to $1900 first.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
February 8, 2023 1:46 AM
Gold nuggets
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
20230131golddashboardCI

It was a tough end to the week for gold bugs which saw the yellow metal plunge 5% from its YTD high. Yet support was found just above the 50-day EMA, and two inverted hammers (with slight bullish closes) show that bearish momentum is waning.

 

It looks as though gold is trying to drift higher as part of a countertrend move against its NFP losses. Yet I am not yet convinced that this is the low of the bearish cycle.

 

Gold rallied an impressive 21% since its November low with little in the way of a pullback, and this bad spell could be an A-wave of an ABC correction (and potentially now drifting higher as part of a B-wave). And what could help lift if further is the fact the Jerome Powell was not as hawkish as expected, given the strength of the employment report. And that could allow for the USD to pull back and gold rise, as we approach key inflation data next week.

 

For now, I suspect gold is headed for $1900 a level which could cap as resistance due to its round-number status (Also note that the monthly and weekly pivot points reside around $1900). If so, bears could reassess its potential for a swing high and next leg lower, as part of a C-wave.

 

Interestingly, the 100% projection of the initial A-wave from a $1900 pullback sits around $1800 – just beneath the August high. So that could provide a decent reward to risk ratio for bears if gold tops out around $1900.

 

20230131goldCI

 

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas Gold XAU/USD Metals

Latest market news

View more
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Yesterday 04:12 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 09:54 PM
    USD_GBP_EUR
    Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
    By:
    David Song
    Yesterday 08:20 PM
      US_flag_candlestick_USD
      U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
      By:
      James Stanley
      Yesterday 06:36 PM
        gold_02
        Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Yesterday 05:00 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.