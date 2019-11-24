Is Bitcoin setting up for another December turn

A wild ride for cryptocurrencies and their headline act, Bitcoin last week. After opening near $8,500, Bitcoin plummeted below $7000 for the first time since May. The overall market cap of the top 100 cryptocurrencies has dropped from more than $350bn in late June to $195bn at the time of writing.

The catalyst for the fall appears to be China-related as the Peoples Bank of China (PBOC) released a statement late last week announcing new steps to uphold its ban of cryptocurrencies and said that “Investors should be careful not to mix blockchain technology with virtual currency,”. The clarification comes following a Bitcoin rally in late October after Chinese President Xi Jinping said China should “seize the opportunity” of blockchain technology.

November 24, 2019 11:10 PM

A wild ride for cryptocurrencies and their headline act, Bitcoin last week. After opening near $8,500, Bitcoin plummeted below $7000 for the first time since May. The overall market cap of the top 100 cryptocurrencies has dropped from more than $350bn in late June to $195bn at the time of writing.

The catalyst for the fall appears to be China-related as the Peoples Bank of China (PBOC) released a statement late last week announcing new steps to uphold its ban of cryptocurrencies and said that  “Investors should be careful not to mix blockchain technology with virtual currency,”. The clarification comes following a Bitcoin rally in late October after Chinese President Xi Jinping said China should “seize the opportunity” of blockchain technology.

Fuelling the price decline last week rumours that Chinese police had raided the offices of cryptocurrency exchanges Binance and Bithumb. Both exchanges have subsequently denied the claims and a spokesman for Binance has since confirmed the exchange doesn’t have “fixed offices in Shanghai or China.”

While it would have been nice to have kept our excellent track record in place in Bitcoin, it wasn’t to be. Bitcoin has gone through the $7,200 stop loss in the long Bitcoin trade recommendation in this article  https://www.cityindex.com.au/market-analysis/china-spurs-bitcoin-revival/.

Technically, we continue to view the sell-off from the 13880 high as corrective pullback and this suggests at some point in time the Bitcoin uptrend will resume. A possible clue as to the timing of the rally, Bitcoin has made medium term highs and lows in December the past two years. Firstly falling from the 19666 high in December 2017 before rallying from the 3122 low in December 2018.

As such, we would allow for the current sell off to continue before looking for some signs of stabilization in December. Potentially this will involve a test of trend channel support $6000 area and should a rally back above the 200-day moving average $9,400 occur, it would suggest the uptrend has returned. Conversely, should Bitcoin fall much below the 200 week moving average at $5000, it would severely jeopardize prospects for a recovery.

Is Bitcoin setting up for another December turn?

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of the 25th of November 2019. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.  This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

Related tags: Bitcoin USD Cryptocurrencies

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD outlook: PMIs, US GDP and Core PCE to set FX tone
Today 03:00 AM
Politics Drive Strong Week for Bitcoin, Ethereum - Cryptoasset Weekly Update (July 20 2024)
Yesterday 07:00 AM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX falls further from its record high, Netflix gains
July 19, 2024 01:23 PM
EUR/USD Forecast: Forex Friday - July 19, 2024
July 19, 2024 01:00 PM
GBPUSD Forecast: Key Levels for the Week Head
July 19, 2024 11:30 AM
US politics, PCE inflation, PMIs, BOC: The Week Ahead
July 19, 2024 06:20 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Bitcoin USD articles

Gold bitcoin superimposed on chart
Politics Drive Strong Week for Bitcoin, Ethereum - Cryptoasset Weekly Update (July 20 2024)
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
Yesterday 07:00 AM
    Can Bitcoin and Ether Break Overhead Resistance? Cryptoasset Weekly Update (July 13 2024)
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    July 13, 2024 07:00 AM
      crypto_06
      Bitcoin, Ethereum Forecast: BTC/USD Probes Record Highs, ETH/USD ETF in Focus
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      May 23, 2024 01:49 PM
        crypto_04
        Bitcoin traders should track Wall Street, Nvidia for directional cue
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        May 21, 2024 06:30 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.