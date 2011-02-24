Interest rate expectations were already elevated for the British pound

GBP/USD Range: 1.6200 – 1.6252 Support: 1.6145 Resistance: 1.6280 Interest rate expectations were already elevated for the British pound – and we have seen the […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 24, 2011 7:30 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
GBPUSD
GBP/USD
Range: 1.6200 – 1.6252
Support: 1.6145
Resistance: 1.6280
Interest rate expectations were already elevated for the British pound – and we have seen the influence these hawkish projections have afforded to the currency.  In the statement, the most remarkable development was a third hawkish dissenter to join MPC members Andrew Sentance and Martin Weale’s repeat call for a firming of the overnight rate. Spencer Dale, until now, fell into the majority keeping a cautious outlook on inflation pressures while deeming them transient enough to keep to the wait-and-see approach. That changed with Dale’s vote for a 25 bps hike that further offset Adam Posen’s call for an additional 50 billion sterling of bond purchases.
USDCAD
USD/CAD
Range: 0.9866 – 0.9900
Support: 0.9870
Resistance: 0.9966
Canadian Dollar Quickly Recovers Ground as Oil Hits a 28-Month High of $100
With the slide in European shares carrying over to selling pressure into the US session yesterday, the weight on risk trends in the FX market was increasing. The drive certainly translated over to USDCAD which climbed as far as 0.9960. However, the plunge seemed to stall in the second half of the New York session; and to take its place, US oil stepped into with a surge to a two-year high to the psychological $100 level.
USDCHF
USD/CHF
Range: 0.9276 – 0.9334
Support: 0.9297
Resistance: 0.9434

Swiss Franc a Different Safe Haven than Yen or Dollar
When we mention safe haven currency, it is reference to a broad category – essentially a currency that appreciates as riskier assets fall. However, there are nuances between them. The yen is largely an anti-carry while the dollar is valued when liquidity in global financial markets is troubled. In contrast, the franc is the closest thing to a safe haven as that term would denote; and that is a factor that could drive EURCHF lower.

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.