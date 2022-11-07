Indices recover ‘China gap’ but selling could resume

DAX testing 200-day moving average

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
November 7, 2022 12:55 PM
downtrend chart
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

The big rally last week and, in particular, on Friday in stock indices, metals and oil were mostly attributed to optimism about China dropping its zero Covid policy. At the weekend, however, Chinese officials affirmed “unswervingly” the country’s strict stance on Covid. This should have been negative for risk assets. And although that’s how it proved first thing at the Asian open, as index futures gapped lower along with copper and oil, indices later reversed their losses and, in some cases, rallied to fresh highs for the month – the likes of the German DAX, for example.

Strong dollar and weak foreign demand will hurt US exports

More on the DAX later, but the bullish reversal in the markets suggests investors are perhaps happy to see signs that the US economy is holding its own rather well in terms of employment, where on Friday the monthly non-farm payrolls report showed strong hiring and wage increases. There’s hope that the US could do the heavy lifting. However, I can’t see how the world’s largest economy will weather a global slowdown. With the dollar being so strong, this should hurt US exports and weigh on the economy.

US inflation likely remained uncomfortably high

The problem in the US and indeed other parts of the world is high inflation. This is going to keep the Fed’s policy in contractionary stance for a while yet. The latest US inflation reading is due on Thursday. Previously, we saw the core consumer price index rise more than forecast to a 40-year high in September. Even if price pressures begin to moderate, CPI is simply too high for the Fed to pivot to a dovish stance just yet. This should provide a ceiling to risk assets, and a floor to the US dollar.

German economy remains the weakest link

Across this side of the Atlantic, we saw the release of even more disappointing German data on Friday with factory orders slumping by 4% month-over-month compared to a fall of just 0.5% expected. That said, the German and Eurozone final PMIs were all revised higher, albeit both remained well below 50.0. We also had some improvement in German industrial production (+0.6% m/m vs. +0.2% expected) as fresh data revealed this morning.

But that’s like a drop in the ocean of mostly bad data from the Eurozone. Up next, Eurozone retail sales are due on Tuesday. If we don’t see much improvement in sales, expect to see retailers come under renewed pressure.

 

DAX testing 200-day average

As investors weigh the fundamentals, the battle between those looking at the longer-term bearish trend and those at shorter-term bullish trend, continues. Soon, the markets will provide us a clear directional bias.

At the time of writing, the DAX was testing its 200-day average around 13610, so it was still possible for another U-turn on the session.

DAX

The 200-day average is an important indicator of the trend, as it smooths out short-term volatility. It is an objective way of telling you what the trend direction is. Some see the 200-day as the mean price, where the market tends to gravitate towards before resuming in the prevailing direction of the trend.

Slope of 200 MA

If you focus on the slope of the 200-day average, it was previously positive, before flattening around the start of the year, and then trending lower. This is echoed by nearly all other major indices.

With the slope of the moving average being negative, the long-term trend is objectively bearish. The short-term trend has been bullish, however, with the index rising noticeably from its October lows in recent weeks.

But with the DAX now testing the 200-day, it is possible we might see a reversal in the short-term trend and go back in tune with the longer-term bearish trend.

Bears await signal

Conservative traders should wait for the reversal to take place with a confirmed signal before potentially looking at shorting opportunities.

For me, one particular bearish signal would be if we go back below Friday’s large range in the coming days. If that happens, it would suggest that the breakout above the trend line was a false move. We will then likely see follow-up technical selling in response.

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas Indices Stock indices Dax

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY forecast: What a hawkish Fed giveth, a dovish Fed can taketh away
Today 02:00 PM
Crude oil analysis: WTI off highs but extends rally
Today 09:00 AM
EUR/USD forecast: After a mixed-bag jobs report focus turns to CPI – Forex Friday
Yesterday 04:26 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA rises after signs of a weaker jobs market
Yesterday 01:25 PM
Crude Oil, EURUSD Forecast: Key Levels Ahead of Non-Farm Payrolls and CPI Week
Yesterday 09:20 AM
GBP/USD, FTSE edge higher as Labour wins the election
Yesterday 08:05 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

US_flag_map_eye
USD/JPY forecast: What a hawkish Fed giveth, a dovish Fed can taketh away
By:
David Scutt
Today 02:00 PM
    Oil_rig
    Crude oil analysis: WTI off highs but extends rally
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Today 09:00 AM
      Forex trading
      EUR/USD forecast: After a mixed-bag jobs report focus turns to CPI – Forex Friday
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 04:26 PM
        aus_03
        AUD/USD: Zoom out if in doubt for signals on directional risks
        By:
        David Scutt
        Yesterday 03:18 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.