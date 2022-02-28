﻿

Index in focus: FTSE 100 outperformance intact, key levels to watch

The current market environment has been a near “perfect storm” scenario for the types of stocks in the FTSE index holds!

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
February 28, 2022 3:06 PM
Close-up of Union Jack flag
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

Quick question:

As of this weekend, which (if any) of these major indices were trading higher so far this year?

  • Dow Jones Industrial Average (US)
  • S&P 500 (US)
  • Nasdaq Composite (US)
  • Nasdaq 100 (US)
  • DAX (Germany)
  • CAC 40 (France)
  • FTSE 100 (UK)
  • EUROSTOXX 50 (Europe)
  • IBEX 35 (Spain)
  • FTSE MIB (Italy)
  • Nikkei (Japan)
  • Topix (Japan)
  • S&P ASX 200 (Australia)
  • HANG SENG (Hong Kong)
  • KOSPI (South Korea)

The answer?

Only the UK’s FTSE 100, though as of today’s drop, the index is currently trading within a couple dozen points of its 2021 close near 7400. Regardless, the outperformance of UK equities is highly notable and impressive against a backdrop of geopolitical conflict, surging prices, and rising interest rates.

What’s driving the relative strength in UK stocks?

The simplest explanation for the strength in the UK stock market is that the construction of the FTSE index features relatively high allocations to the types of stocks that have gotten off to a strong start this year. From a industry-level perspective, the best performing sectors this year have been energy (9.5% weight in the FTSE as of December 31 2021), financials (17.8%), and consumer staples (17.9%); in other words, nearly 50% of the index is in the three strongest sectors so far this year!

At the same time, the index features relatively low allocations to the worst-performing sectors year-to-date, including consumer discretionary (6.9% weight), communication services (4.3%) and technology (1.4%) stocks. In other words, after years of trailing other global indices due to its heavy allocation to underperforming energy and financial stocks and underweight position in the strong technology and communication sectors, the current market environment has been a near “perfect storm” scenario for the types of stocks in the FTSE index holds.

Where is the FTSE 100 headed from here?

My colleague Fiona Cincotta covered off the key short-term levels to watch on the UK’s benchmark index in her “Two trades to watch” article earlier today, noting that “A break below [7400] and the 100 sma at 7370 could open the door to 7250 Friday’s low, ahead of 7185 the 2022 low. A break below this level would be significant as it would create a lower low.”

If we do see the index succumb to the broader risk averse environment, the convergence of the 200-day EMA and rising trend line in the in the 7200 zone will be critical. The FTSE has already bounced off these converging support levels four times in the last 13 months, and notably, the index hasn’t see a close below its 200-day EMA since November 2020, so a break below that level would mark a substantial change in the longer-term uptrend.

CI_FTSE_100_OUTPERFORMING_KEY_SUPPORT_NEAR_7200

Source: TradingView, StoneX

Meanwhile, if we see headlines out of Ukraine improve and risk appetite return, the FTSE may be well-poised to extend its year-to-date outperformance with a quick recovery to its post-COVID highs near 7700. Often, the assets that outperform in a market correction are the ones that the lead the way higher when the correction ends!

For a more granular look at some of the stocks on the move on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, see my colleague Josh Warner’s article “Conflict creates volatility for stocks with exposure to Russia and Ukraine.”

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: FTSE 100 Indices Russia Ukraine conflict Russia

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY upside looks compelling if not for the BOJ intervention threat
Today 12:36 AM
US dollar, yields surge on hot US CPI, ASX set to gap lower: Asian Open
Yesterday 11:24 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX tumbles after hotter inflation
Yesterday 02:04 PM
GBP/USD Analysis: Hot US CPI Drives Cable Back Below 1.2600 – Where Next?
Yesterday 01:40 PM
USD/JPY, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 08:46 AM
EUR/USD, USD/CHF, Crude Oil key levels heading into US inflation, FOMC mins
Yesterday 06:07 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest FTSE 100 articles

Research
FTSE analysis: UK stocks outperform as Chinese markets and commodities rally
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
March 11, 2024 04:30 PM
    Research
    FTSE, China A50 analysis: Technical Tuesday - March 5, 2024
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    March 5, 2024 12:00 PM
      Close-up of stock market board
      FTSE outlook: UK stocks underperform again but future may be brighter
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 12, 2024 10:30 AM
        Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
        FTSE analysis: Banks and luxury stocks weigh ahead of key data
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        January 15, 2024 12:30 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.