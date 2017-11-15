Idea of the Day Zimbabwe fears and the Platinum price

What: The platinum price shot higher today after a coup in Zimbabwe, which is the world’s third largest platinum producer. However, after rising some 1.5% it has since given back 1% of those gains as commodity traders appear comfortable with the situation.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 15, 2017 11:01 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

What: The platinum price shot higher today after a coup in Zimbabwe, which is the world’s third largest platinum producer. However, after rising some 1.5% it has since given back 1% of those gains as commodity traders appear comfortable with the situation.

Today’s price action gives us an insight into what the market thinks about the coup in Zimbabwe and the likely end of the Mugabe era. Firstly, markets seem to be expecting a relatively calm and peaceful transferal of power now that the dictator is under house arrest and his wife has reportedly fled the country. Secondly, it suggests that investors are not concerned about the potential disruption to production in the Zimbabwean mines, after all, could anything be worse politically and socially in Zimbabwe than it already is? Lastly, as fears about the coup and its impact on platinum production have eased other factors have come into play, such as a weakness in the overall commodity space in recent days and some technical factors, which is weighing on the price of the metal.

How: As long as there is a peaceful handover of power and the situation in Zimbabwe does not deteriorate into violence or civil war, which we think is unlikely, then the price of platinum may struggle in the coming days. We think that selling pressure in platinum could build if we approach the highs from today around $939 per ounce, which also corresponds with the 50-day moving average. Buying pressure may not build until we get back to Tuesday’s lows around $925, this level should attract some decent buying interest especially if there is any confusion around who is in control of Zimbabwe in the coming days. In the worst case scenario if there is an outburst of violence in the coming days then get ready for another sharp surge in the platinum price and  $975 ahead of $1000 per ounce comes into view on the upside.

Chart 1: 

Source: City Index and Bloomberg 

Related tags: Commodities

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
February 22, 2025 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Commodities articles

Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
Gold Forecast: XAU/USD Could Approach $3K…IF it Can Break $2950 Resistance
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 19, 2025 02:58 PM
    Oil_rig
    US-Russia-Ukraine Tensions Lift Oil and Gold
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    February 19, 2025 09:43 AM
      Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
      Bullish-yen bets surge at record pace, USD outflows continue: COT report
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 17, 2025 04:22 AM
        gold_02
        Gold Price Forecast: Hang Seng and Bullion Rally Together—Coincidence or Trend?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 17, 2025 01:33 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.