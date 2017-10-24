Idea of the Day Rising US Treasury yields are not a catastrophe for risk yet

The 10-year US Treasury yield is worth watching closely in the coming sessions. It is close to a key resistance level at 2.4%, see chart 1 below, this is the third time since March that it has attempted to break above this level, and above here opens the way to the highest level for a year for the 10-year yield at 2.62%.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 24, 2017 8:53 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The 10-year US Treasury yield is worth watching closely in the coming sessions. It is close to a key resistance level at 2.4%, see chart 1 below, this is the third time since March that it has attempted to break above this level, and above here opens the way to the highest level for a year for the 10-year yield at 2.62%.

If the 10-year yield can clear this level then it would be a major milestone for financial markets, and may have a big impact on the following asset classes:

  • USD/JPY
  • US stock indices
  • The dollar index
  • Emerging market assets

The USD/JPY has the highest correlation with the 10-year yield at 0.84, compared with 0.70 for the S&P 500 and 0.5 for the dollar index. USD/JPY’s relationship with the 10-year yield is the strongest historically, while the S&P 500’s relationship with the Treasury yield had been at approx. 0.5 until September of this year when it surged to 0.70. The dollar index’s relationship has been steady at approx. 0.5 for the duration of 2017.  

Surprisingly, our correlation analysis found that there was little correlation of note, both in the short and long term, between the US Treasury yield and the MSCI Emerging markets index. There has been a lot of concern voiced by market pundits that once Treasury yields started to rise then emerging market assets would be at risk. We believe that this will be the case, however, our analysis, albeit limited, suggests that yields may have to rise to a much higher level, say above 2.6%, before they start to hurt emerging market assets.

This does not mean that emerging market assets are immune, a lot of money has piled into EM assets in recent years and if US Treasury do make a significant break higher then we could see global yield-hunters start to pile money back into the US bond market and even US stocks. This may sound counter-intuitive, why would US stocks rise when yields rise? This is a valid question, but US stocks should do well in a higher yield environment as long as yields do not get too high. Eventually a rise in Treasury yields would leave both US stocks and some emerging market assets at risk of a rush for the exits. For example, Thai bonds could be at risk since 10-year Thai government bond yields are currently yielding virtually the same as 10-year US yields (see chart 2 below).

Overall, if the yield breaks above 2.4% and makes its way towards 2.6%, we think that this is will cause a rally in USDJPY, US stocks could push higher and emerging market assets should be relatively immune. However, if the Treasury yield continues its rally past 2.6% then we believe US stocks and emerging market assets, in particular, could be at risk.

Related tags: Dollar Idea of the day Forex Wall Street

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
February 22, 2025 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

US_flag_map_eye
Dollar forecast: NFP and hot inflation expectations trigger DXY rebound - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 7, 2025 05:00 PM
    Jobs
    NFP Preview: Is the Stage Set for Another Strong Jobs Report (and USD Rally)?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 6, 2025 01:54 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold Reaches New All-Time Highs After Tariff Announcements
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 3, 2025 08:35 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        Dollar forecast: DXY remains overall positive after eventful week - Forex Friday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        November 8, 2024 02:15 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.