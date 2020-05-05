Hugo Boss key resistance at 27E

Hugo Boss, a luxury fashion house, reported that 1Q EBIT slumped 75% on year to 14 million euros and revenue declined 16% (-17% currency-adjusted) to 555 million euros, citing the COVID-19 pandemic.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 5, 2020 4:27 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Hugo Boss: key resistance at 27,27E

Hugo Boss, a luxury fashion house, reported that 1Q EBIT slumped 75% on year to 14 million euros and revenue declined 16% (-17% currency-adjusted) to 555 million euros, citing the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, the company said it will suspend the dividend payment for fiscal year 2019, except for the legal minimum dividend of 0.04 euro per share. 

Regarding the outlook, the company stated: "HUGO BOSS hence expects currency-adjusted Group sales to decrease by at least 50% in the second quarter. Nevertheless, the company is confident that from the third quarter on, the retail environment will gradually improve. This should also positively impact the Group's sales and earnings development in the second half of the year."

From a technical perspective, the stock price remains capped by a key horizontal resistance at 27,27E (March 16th gap). Bollinger bands are narrowing meaning that the price is likely to fluctuate within a trading range on a short term basis. Readers may want to wait until the stock price breaks above the resistance at 27,27E before opening long positions. 

As long as 27,27E is resistance, the price could fall again towards March 19th low at 19,11E. A break above 27,27E would call for a quick rise towards 34E (20WMA).

Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView


Related tags: Earnings Coronavirus Germany

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD breaks out, USD/JPY rolls over amidst worst day of 2024 for USD
Yesterday 11:22 PM
It’s time to reassess the US dollar outlook
Yesterday 10:52 PM
Silver analysis: Precious metal about to break $30 barrier
Yesterday 04:00 PM
EUR/USD, DAX Forecast: Soft US Data Drives EUR/USD Higher and DAX to Record
Yesterday 03:17 PM
Crude Oil Analysis: Stuck Between US Inflation, OPEC Policies, and Chinese Demand Potential
Yesterday 02:31 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast :QQQ rises towards record highs after CPI cools
Yesterday 01:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Earnings articles

stocks_05
Equities weekly forecast: Walmart, Home Depot, Alibaba earnings previews
By:
Fiona Cincotta
May 11, 2024 02:00 AM
    stocks_08
    DJIA, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecast: US Indices Recapture Key Levels on Dovish Fed, Solid Earnings
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    May 5, 2024 08:00 AM
      Feature image of stock market figures and indices
      Weekly equities forecast: Amazon, Apple & HSBC earnings previews
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      April 27, 2024 06:37 AM
        Laptop keyboard with social media likes and love icons
        DJIA, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecast: US Indices Vulnerable Through Earnings Season
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        April 25, 2024 03:09 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.