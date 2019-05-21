Huawei reprieve supports European shares

European markets and the FTSE are trading higher this morning boosted by the slight loosening of US-China trade tensions.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
May 21, 2019 7:21 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
European markets and the FTSE are trading higher this morning boosted by the slight loosening of US-China trade tensions. President Trump’s decision to grant US companies doing business with Huawei a three months reprieve has been taken by stock markets as a positive signal boosting Asian markets as well. 

In London banks, resources companies and health care group NMC Health are leading the way. Severn Trent demonstrated Tuesday that UK utilities are the rare sector to avoid the fallout of Brexit and the firm reported results showing both higher revenue and higher profits for its fiscal year ending in March. The rest of the sector’s shares also notched slightly higher with Centrica, National Grid and SSE all trading up between 0.7% and 0.9%. 

Sterling slides as British Steel faces collapse

All of last week the pound has been on a downward trajectory, sliding against a backdrop of unsuccessful cross-party talks  and just after it started stabilizing late Monday it is now once more in decline. 

The currency has sunk 0.3% this morning partially weighed down by news that the UK’s second largest steel producer British Steel will go under unless it manages to raise GBP30 million in emergency funding by the close of day Tuesday. If British Steel closes down the potential fallout would be a loss of up to 25,000 jobs which would eventually be felt in the overall economic data. 

OPEC’s decision to extend production cuts into June is balancing out the negative impact of the worsening US-China trade dispute and is helping Brent Crude prices nudge higher.
Related tags: Shares market UK 100

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD Forecast: Can PMIs Break the Bearish Trend?
Today 02:00 AM
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Bulls Respond to First 2024 Test Below $2k
Today 02:00 AM
The Week Ahead: S&P 500 Uptrend May Come Down to NVDA Earnings
Yesterday 05:04 PM
US Dollar analysis: More inflation data looming - Forex Friday
Yesterday 11:30 AM
USD/JPY reclaims 150 as US yields push higher into producer price inflation report
Yesterday 02:15 AM
AUD/USD, ASX 200 rapid rebound gathers pace despite warning from rates markets
February 15, 2024 11:33 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.