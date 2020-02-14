How Low Can the Euro Go

Given the above assessment, it seems unlikely that the euro will start to pick up meaningfully anytime soon. In fact, there appears to be more potential for further downside. It would take a sustained improvement in German and Eurozone data to see any real move higher in the euro and that looks to be some way off.

Levels to watch

“The trend is your friend”, “don’t try to catch a falling knife” these are all relevant here! EUR/USD trades below its 50,100 and 200 sma, with strong downward momentum.

Immediate support can be seen at today’s low $1.0828 before EUR/USD looks towards $1.05. On the flip side resistance can be seen at $1.0870 (trend line resistance) prior to $1.0925 (trendline resistance and high 11th Feb).