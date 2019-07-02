House builders struggle with double whammy of bad news

It was a double whammy of bad news for the house builders as data showed that UK construction suffered its worst month in a decade and that house price growth fell to a four-month low.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
July 2, 2019 10:54 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
It was a double whammy of bad news for the house builders as data showed that UK construction suffered its worst month in a decade and that house price growth fell to a four-month low. 

The UK construction pmi dropped to just 43.1, well below the uptick to 49.5 forecast (a figure below 50 indicates contraction). The sector recorded the lowest level of activity since the financial crisis as Brexit uncertainty prevented firms from investing for yet another month. 
Up until now home building had been underpinning the sector, compensating for the decline in commercial building and civil engineering. However, June saw housebuilding decline for the first time in 17 months – a worrying sign.

Adding to house builder’s misery, Nationwide reported that house price growth was 0.5% in June, below 0.6% recorded in May and the worst level since February’s 0.4% growth. With so much uncertainty over Brexit households, like businesses are quite simply not willing to make such a large financial commitment, unless its absolutely necessary. 

The problem is that the challenging conditions, economic and political uncertainty are unlikely to be going anywhere fast. With both Tory candidates supporting a no deal Brexit and the potential for a general election the uncertainty will be with us at least until Q4. 

On the plus side, mortgage approvals are remaining relatively stable and the jobs component of the pmi report shows that workers aren’t being laid off. This could mean that we see a revival in the sector towards the end of the year should Brexit be delayed again.

Persimmon Levels to watch:
Housebuilders have dropped lower, even as the broader market moves higher. Persimmon is trading 1.5% lower. The chart shows strong bearish momentum. Should Persimmon break through 1912p then we could see the price fall towards its year to date low of 1825p. On the upside we would want to see a break above 2080p to confirm a bullish break, opening the door to 2125p.



Related tags: Shares market

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD Forecast: ECB Cuts, Focus Shifts to US NFP, CPI, and FOMC
Today 05:05 PM
Nasdaq 100 forecast: Will AI optimism fuel breakout in Apple?
Today 02:00 PM
NFP Preview: US Dollar Bounce Potential if Jobs Data Doesn’t Disappoint
Today 01:54 PM
Crude Oil and Gold Outlook: Pre NFP Trends
Today 01:23 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX inches higher as jobless claims increase
Today 12:46 PM
EUR/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:37 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.