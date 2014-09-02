Heineken sells Mexican packaging business

Heineken has sold its packaging unit in Mexico to Crown Holdings.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 2, 2014 11:45 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Heineken has announced a deal to sell its Mexican packaging business to US company Crown Holdings, allowing it to concentrate on brewing.

In a deal worth $1.23 billion (£740 million), the Dutch company stated that the release of Empaque would be a one-off deal which will help to make a gain of $300 million. The Mexican business will still supply Cuauhtemoc Moctezuma, Heineken's subsidiary in the North American country and the agreement could be completed by the end of the year if it is approved by regulators.

Empaque has been a key driver for Heineken's success in North America generating $660 million during the past year but the Dutch company believes that its sales will allow it to focus fully on brewing. It is aiming to expand its "world class portfolio of beer brands" across the globe and reach new markets.

Jean-François van Boxmeer, chairman of the executive board and chief executive officer of Heineken, said: "We are confident that Empaque will flourish under its new ownership and we look forward to our ongoing partnership. We would like to thank everyone at Empaque for the excellent performance over the years, and wish the business every success for the future."

Emerging markets have been highlighted for Heineken's growth throughout the rest of 2014. In February the company announced that sales in the likes of Africa, Asia and Latin America will help to provide a boost to a drop in consumption across Europe. The company stated that it was expecting volumes growth in these key demographics to be inline with a "gradual recovery" in the overall global economy.

Heineken, which also produce brands such as Sol and Strongbow cider, reported a two per cent decline in underlying profits to $2.2 billion over the course of 2013. The sale of Empaque will allow to it get back on track towards more profit.

Find up to date information on the FTSE 100 and spread betting strategies at City Index.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.