Hawkish BOJ sends USD/JPY below 141, EUR/USD in focus for CPI

Moments after my colleague David Scutt warned of another round to the carry-trade unwind, the BOJ hit the wires with a fresh round of hawkish comments. US yields were also under pressure following the Harris-Trump debate, which was the ideal scenario to send USD/JPY below 141 for the first time since January.

September 11, 2024 5:58 AM
japan_04
Moments after my colleague David Scutt warned of another round to the carry-trade unwind, the BOJ hit the wires with a fresh round of hawkish comments. BOJ’s Nakagawa warned that “real interest rates remain deeply negative”, and that the central bank is likely to adjust its monetary policy if inflation continued to move in line with its projections. US yields were also under pressure following the Harris-Trump debate, which was the ideal scenario to send USD/JPY below 141 for the first time since January.

 

We’re yet to see to see how European traders respond, but the US dollar is under renewed selling pressure heading into the US inflation report. We might even find that these developments overshadow inflation figures unless we see a large deviation from expectation.

 

20240911usdjpy

 

Harris deemed the winner in the Presidential Debate

The Presidential debate between Harris and Trump went largely as expected: Both candidates accused the other of lying while claiming their own policies were superior. But after a nervous start from Harris, she seemed to come out the better of the two by the end – which is also what pricing and polls suggest.

 

US bond yields were lower along with the US dollar to suggest Harris was in the lead, given her policies are deemed less inflationary than those of Trump’s. Yet Wall Street futures were down slightly, as Harris is viewed as less Wall Street friendly

 

20240911bloomberg

 

An intraday election poll by PredictIt and WSL now have Harris rising to 55 and Trump falling to 48. And Trump also made his way to the Spin room after the debate, which could suggest Trump felt he did not do as well as hoped so wanted to re-spin the narrative. The Harris campaign were also quick to call for a second debate after the debate, in a show of confidence.

 

Attention now shifts to the US CPI report. Core CPI is expected to remain steady at 0.2% m/m and 3.2% y/y, and CPI to slow to 2.6% y/y and remains steady at 0.2%. A soft set of figures is likely required to solidify bets of a 50bp cut in November, but anything less still keeps it up in the air. Also keep an eye on real earnings, which contracted -0.2% in July.

 

Personally, I am with economists on this one, who are backing 75bp of cuts across the three remaining meetings of the year (25bo at each one). Also keep in mind that we also have producer prices and jobless claims data released tomorrow.

 

20240911dashboard

 

  • 1-day implied volatility levels are above their 20-day averages for all FX majors
  • AUD/USD and NZD/USD have the highest relative implied volatility levels of 164% and 171% of the 20-day MA
  • IV levels for EUR/USD and USD/JPY sit at around 150%
  • Weak CPI figures are presumed to be bearish for US yields and the US dollar, whereas stronger CPI figures would likely strengthen them and weigh on risk

 

 

EUR/USD technical analysis:

If inflation data comes in soft, EUR/USD appears to be a decent support levels for bulls. EUR/USD found support above the monthly pivot point and 1.10 handle ahead of the debate. And has erased all of Tuesday’s losses at the time of writing. The daily RSI (2) has also formed a bullish divergence.

 

The 1-hour chart shows a bullish divergence formed ahead of yesterday’s lows, and bullish range expansion has pushed prices back above the weekly S1 pivot. Note that the weekly pivot point lands near the weekly pivot point around 1.09, making it a potential target for bulls should inflation data come in soft.

20240911eurusd

 

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

