Hawkish BoE Pushes Pound Higher

Pound traders have spent the last few sessions fixated on today’s BoE Super Thursday releases and they have not been disappointed. Whilst the Bank of England voted unanimously to keep interest rates on hold, as expected, the central bank did hint towards possible faster and higher interest rate increases through the year. They said rates may need to rise “earlier” and by a “somewhat greater extent” than they thought at their last review in November.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
February 8, 2018 8:54 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

Pound traders have spent the last few sessions fixated on today’s BoE Super Thursday releases and they have not been disappointed. Whilst the Bank of England voted unanimously to keep interest rates on hold, as expected, the central bank did hint towards possible faster and higher interest rate increases through the year. 

They said rates may need to rise “earlier” and by a “somewhat greater extent” than they thought at their last review in November. Whilst policy makers at the Bank of England are unlikely to be considering 3 or 4 hikes this year, the possibility of two hikes across 2018 appears to be increasing. This brings forward the possibility of interest rates being hiked as early as the Spring with May being the most likely month, then an additional increase potentially in November. 

 The BoE also noted that the global economy was expanding at the fastest pace in seven years and the UK was benefiting from that growth. As a result, the BoE has increased its economic growth forecast to 1.7% this year, from its previous forecast of 1.5%. Furthermore, inflation is expected to remain above target. Whilst domestic inflationary pressure are likely to firm going forwards as wages increase, weak sterling remains the main reason for the high levels of inflation.  

The decision to raise rates is not so straight forward there are several concerns, namely Brexit uncertainties and falling consumer spending. Consumers have reined in their spending as a result of high inflation and lower wages in real terms. An increase in interest rates will push up the cost of borrowing (ie mortgages) and could weigh on consumer spending further. However, the BoE appeared relaxed that spending was not reliant on credit at its current level, so they don’t consider this a major concern, especially given that earnings are forecast to continue rising. 

Market reaction: 

Given that the announcement was even more hawkish than most market participants were anticipating sterling rallied. GBP/USD was trading lower heading into the meeting, struggling to push above $1.39. 

Following Carney’s appearance GBP/USD has shot up 133 points, just shy of 1% as it makes at attempt on the important psychological level of $1.40. A meaningful move through this level at $1.40 could see GBP/USD push higher to near term resistance at $1.4035 before attacking $1.41.  

As the pound has strengthen, the FTSE has come under increased pressure. A stronger pound is less favourable for the international firms that make up 70% of the FTSE. Banks are one of the few sectors to move higher on the FTSE, as they stand to benefit from a higher interest rate environment.

Related tags: Sterling USD GBP

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Today 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Today 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Today 05:09 PM
Gold Rallies to Fresh ATH as $3k Battle Begins
Today 04:54 PM
Oil Forecast: Bearish Pressure Pushes WTI Toward the $70 Zone
Today 04:30 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Sterling articles

Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Holds Confluent Support at the 200DMA
By:
James Stanley
March 29, 2024 10:00 PM
    Is the weak pound making UK stocks a bargain for foreign investors?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    October 7, 2022 08:58 AM
      Is the weak pound making UK stocks a bargain for foreign investors?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 7, 2022 08:58 AM
        Board of currencies
        EUR/GBP Could Reach Near .9000
        By:
        March 5, 2020 04:13 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.