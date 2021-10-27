Hang Seng Enters Correction as Sentiment Sours

Asian equities were mostly lower yesterday as multiple drivers weighed on sentiment across the region. Futures markets are also pointing to a softer open today.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
October 28, 2021 12:33 AM
Feature image of stock market figures and indices
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Hang Seng utilities are turning higher whilst the HSI turns lower

Multiple drivers weigh on equity sentiment across the Asian region

Over the past 48 hours several driving forces have weighed on Asian equities. Reports that tensions between the US and China had resurfaced following a vote in Washington resulted in the effective ban on China Telecom Corp from operating in the US. The South China Moring Post also fanned fears that Chinese companies may be delisted from US exchanges within a year to further fan fears of a fallout.

Furthermore, China’s reform commission (NDRC) told some property firms to “optimise” offshore debt structures as Beijing moves to minimise damage from the Evergrande default. And Chinese property developer Modern Land become the latest company to default on a bond payment, weighing broadly on property shares across China.

 

Tencent was the second worst performer yesterday

Yet developments in Hong Kong saw the Hang Seng index break out of a 5-day consolidation, to the downside. Hong Kong’s leader Carrie Lam announced on Tuesday that they will tighten border restrictions and remove quarantine exemptions, to bring their rules “more in line with the mainland” (China). This is despite there being no COVID-19 outbreak in over two months and concerns being raised by the business community of the impact it will have on the economy.

The 10 largest stocks by market capped all turned lower yesterday

Lam said the move was required in order to enjoy quarantine free travel with China. This is frustrating to business leaders who are watching financial rivals such as Singapore, Tokyo, London and New York Reopen.

 

 

HSI remains bullish on the daily but in a corrective phase

The Hang Seng fell -1.6% by the close during its worst session in 3-weeks. All top-10 stocks by market-cap were also in the red with Tencent (0700) and Alibaba (9988) dragging the index lower and are currently down -4.4% and -5.7% this week respectively. This means the index is clearly within a countertrend move after its 10% rally from October’s low.

However, the daily trend remains bullish above 24,880 which means prices could fall another -3% and retain its bullish structure. Should sentiment remain fragile and USD/HKD continue to rise, then we suspect the Hang Seng will also move lower over the near-term.

The Hang Seng Index has entered a correction

However, something to keep in mind is that OBV (On Balance Volume) has been trending higher since September, which shows us that bulls have been more active than bears over this period. So, whilst we see near-term risks to the downside, we continue to suspect its current decline is corrective in nature so will seek evidence of a corrective low above 24,880, or the broken trendline.

 

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Hong Kong 50 Indices Shares market Equities Technical Analysis Trade War

Latest market news

View more
S&P500 Forecast: SPX falls further from its record high, Netflix gains
Today 01:23 PM
EUR/USD Forecast: Forex Friday - July 19, 2024
Today 01:00 PM
GBPUSD Forecast: Key Levels for the Week Head
Today 11:30 AM
US politics, PCE inflation, PMIs, BOC: The Week Ahead
Today 06:20 AM
AUD/USD, copper dragged lower with sentiment, higher US dollar
Today 01:53 AM
VIX surges, Wall Street extends losses, ASX futures tumble
Yesterday 11:14 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Hong Kong 50 articles

china_07
USD/HKD holds the clues for the Hang Seng’s next move
By:
Matt Simpson
June 5, 2024 02:16 AM
    Research
    The Chinese yuan and the Hang Seng are in freefall
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    October 26, 2022 12:38 AM
      Research
      The Chinese yuan and the Hang Seng are in freefall
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      October 26, 2022 12:38 AM
        Research
        Can the Hang Seng cobble together a sympathy bounce?
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        September 6, 2022 12:21 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.