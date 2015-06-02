Greece worries lead Asian stocks down

The country might miss a debt payment on June 5th.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 2, 2015 1:36 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Asian stocks fell for today (June 2nd) amid ongoing worries about Greece's ability to make debt payments and stay in the euro zone.

Leaders in Europe and the International Monetary Fund agreed to step up efforts to find an agreement as the country might miss a debt payment on June 5th if it fails to receive bailout funds from creditors, who are demanding that the country make reforms to its economy. 

The Greek government said a rescue deal with its international bailout creditors would be reached this week.

Meanwhile, two surveys released yesterday showed China's manufacturing industry remained weak last month, adding to pressure on the Chinese government to unveil more measures to spur economic growth.

“We’re getting increased volatility now because the market has risen to such high levels,” Khiem Do, head of multi-asset strategy at Baring Asset Management Ltd, told Bloomberg. "China’s central bank will have to ease further because the economy is still quite sluggish. This will continue to provide liquidity to fuel the market rally. Should there be a Greek default, there’s likely to be a negative market reaction."

Japan's Nikkei 225 edged down 0.1 per cent at 20,542.17 and China's Shanghai Composite lost less than 0.1 per cent at 4,826.86. Hong Kong's Hang Seng tumbled 0.7 per cent to 27,392.64, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 lost 1.4 per cent to 5,654.70 and Seoul's Kospi dropped 1.1 per cent to 2,079.35.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.