Greece stares into the abyss
This weekend’s (g)referendum is going to be a close call, with some opinion polls giving the No vote only a marginal lead, and others saying […]
This weekend’s (g)referendum is going to be a close call, with some opinion polls giving the No vote only a marginal lead, and others saying […]
This weekend’s (g)referendum is going to be a close call, with some opinion polls giving the No vote only a marginal lead, and others saying that it is too close to call. Since this Sunday’s vote is likely to dominate trading action at the start of this week, and since it is the 4th July Independence Day holiday and we won’t send out our usual week ahead, it’s worth examining this vote more closely from a macro and a markets perspective.
What to expect from this weekend’s referendum:
The Greek public are being asked to vote on whether or not they accept the proposals offered by Greece’s creditors on June 26. This requires the electorate to do their homework and know exactly what the proposals offered by the European authorities actually are. I’m willing to risk saying that the majority of the electorate may not know the exact details of the proposals when they go to vote on Sunday, which is why the media is portraying this vote as a referendum on Greek EU membership.
If the Greek people vote Yes to the proposals then Athens will get the money it needs from another bailout, and thus stay in the currency bloc. If it votes No then European creditors have signalled that negotiations will cease and Greece could lose membership of the union.
Syriza banking on a softening in the European stance
The current government is campaigning for the Greek people to vote no to the proposals, saying that if they vote no then Varafoukis and co from the Greek finance ministry can pressure the European authorities into giving Athens a less onerous deal. They are assuming that the European authorities will eventually buckle to stop the break-up of the currency bloc. However, the political opposition heading the Yes campaign argue that European authorities will not buckle and Greece will have to leave the currency bloc if they don’t agree to the proposals in order to receive another bailout.
The political stakes are high. The ruling Syriza government and cheerleader for the No campaign, are likely to lose power in the event that the Yes campaign win. On balance we think that the European authorities will not give in to Syriza demands and the Yes camp is likely to win. Our view is based on the fact that the majority of Greek people want to remain inside the Eurozone and the Greek public may be worn down by the liquidity crunch since the banks were shuttered and capital controls imposed at the start of this week.
We believe that a win for the Yes campaign, and the ousting of the controversial Greek government, would be the most risk-positive outcome from this referendum, while a vote for the No campaign could trigger a panic in the market as the prospect of a Grexit starts to sap risk sentiment.
Greferendum and the market impact:
At this stage the outcome of Sunday’s vote is highly uncertain. We prefer to put together two scenarios to help traders try to make sense of the Greek vote.
A win for the Yes campaign:
A win for the no campaign:
Other things to consider:
Figure 1
Source: City Index Data: Bloomberg